"Who the hell cares just let him leave"- Manchester United fans feel rumors linking 29-year-old with Old Trafford exit is 'great news'

Manchester United fans welcome rumors linking midfielder with move away from the club
Varun Totadri
Modified Apr 13, 2022 12:41 AM IST
A number of Manchester United fans believe rumors linking French midfielder Paul Pogba with a move to PSG are 'great news' and the best solution for all parties involved.

The 29-year-old's contract with the club is set to expire at the end of the season. Mauricio Pochettino's side are reportedly eager to sign him on a free transfer this summer.

Paul Pogba joined Manchester United from Juventus for a then-world-record fee of £89 million. He was widely considered one of the best midfielders in the world prior to his move to Old Trafford but has failed to live up to expectations. The midfielder has been heavily criticized for his inconsistency and off-field antics over the years.

He has endured an up-and-down season, during which he has scored just one goal and provided nine assists in 25 appearances.

The France international's reluctance to sign a new contract and his inability to produce goods for the club on a regular basis has left United fans frustrated.

They have welcomed the news that the former Juventus star is close to agreeing a summer move to PSG.

"Who the hell cares just let him leave", said a fan on Twitter.
@ManUtdMEN The first bit of good news that I have read this morning! Good luck psg that’s all I can say!
@ManUtdMEN Great news for all parties concerned
@ManUtdMEN Good, he’s failed twice at United. Injured for a lot of the season and turns up about 5 games when fit
@ManUtdMEN Should have gone years ago
@ManUtdMEN Good riddance
@ManUtdMEN Who the hell cares just let him leave
@ManUtdMEN Who cares! Doesn’t deserve to play ManUtd.

Paul Pogba has scored 39 goals and provided 51 assists in 231 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils. He has helped the club win the EFL Cup and the Europa League.

According to Manchester United News, Paul Pogba is close to agreeing a move to PSG. The French giants are keen to sign a world-class midfielder to partner Marco Verratti at the center of the park next season.

Pogba 'closing in' on PSG move #mufc manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/hA7pG727zj

Manchester United view Wolves star as a potential replacement for PSG target Paul Pogba

Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League
Manchester United have resigned to the fact that Paul Pogba will leave the club at the end of the season. According to the Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils view Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves as the ideal replacement for the Frenchman.

The Portugal international has developed into one of the best ball-playing central midfielders in the Premier League during his time with Wolves. He has made over 200 appearances for the club and has scored 24 goals.

Neves' passing, creativity, tackling, and eye for a spectacular goal make him the ideal replacement for Paul Pogba. Reports suggest Bruno Lage's side value the midfielder at £42 million, a fee that could prove to be a bargain price for the Portuguese star.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit
