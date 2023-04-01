Who is Jack Grealish’s girlfriend? Meet fashion model who started dating Manchester City star aged 16

Sasha Attwood is the long-term girlfriend of Manchester City and England superstar Jack Grealish.

Grealish, the most expensive British player of all time, had a stellar showing against Liverpool as the Cityzens beat Liverpool 4-1 at the Etihad on Saturday (April 1). The City attacker dates Attwood, a fashion model and influencer and also hails from Birmingham, just like Grealish.

Attwood has more than 148,000 followers on Instagram and also has a YouTube community under the name Sasha Rebecca, where she boasts 48,000 followers.

Grealish and Attwood have been in a relationship since they were just 16. The two attended St Peter's Roman Catholic Secondary School in Solihull, West Midlands, Sasha was scouted by a modelling agent when she was only 13 when she was shopping with her mother.

She's represented by Industry Model Management and has modelled for a number of high-profile labels like Loreal and Lounge Underwear. She was unveiled as the new face of online clothing store Boohoo in 2021.

Attwood was seen supporting Grealish and England at Euro 2020 where she received vile death threats on social media.

Erling Haaland and Jack Grealish urge Liverpool target to join them at Manchester City

Manchester City superstars Erling Haaland and Jack Grealish have reportedly urged Liverpool target Jude Bellingham to make a move to the Etihad.

As mentioned by journalist Ben Jacobs on Caught Offside, Pep Guardiola's side are ready to step up their interest in the 19-year-old English sensation. In his column, Jacobs wrote:

“Liverpool have always been braced for another Premier League rival to seriously enter the race, and Manchester City are now the ones to watch. Erling Haaland and Jack Grealish have both told Bellingham to join. Bellingham is not necessarily swayed by what friends or teammates think, but every little bit of input only adds to the intrigue over a potential transfer. From what I am told, Bellingham will score his next move quite dispassionately – as Haaland did when he joined Manchester City."

Bellingham has ten goals and provided six assists in 34 games across competitions for Borussia Dortmund this season.

