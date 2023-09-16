Who is Jarell Quansah? Jurgen Klopp hands first Liverpool start to highly rated defender against Wolverhampton

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has handed 20-year-old centre-back Jarell Quansah his first Premier League start against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on Saturday (September 16).

Quansah made an impressive debut just before the international break, coming on for a 13-minute cameo at Newcastle United with his team a man and a goal down following Virgil van Dijk's red card. He's now set for his first Reds start, with Van Dijk still suspended.

Jarrel Quansah, born in Warrington, has been with the Reds' academy from the age of five. He impressed for the academy teams, making 37 appearances for the U18s and 31 for the U21s.

The defender was sent on loan to Bristol Rovers in the second half of the 2022-23 season, where he made 16 league appearances for the third-division outfit. A delighted Rovers manager Joey Barton said about Quansah (as per Mirror)

“He’s good at building out from the back. He’s going to get bigger. He's going to get stronger. He's going to get faster. His anticipation of the game is going to be better because more senior games get you that.”

Following his loan spell, Quansah was part of the England U20 side that lost to Argentina in the Round of 16 of the U20 World Cup. He was subsequently part of the Reds' pre-season tour of Singapore and training camp in Germany, where he caught Klopp's attention.

What did Trent Alexander-Arnold say about Jarell Quansah's debut Liverpool performance?

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold was all praise for Jarell Quansah for his impressive debut performance in the 10-man Reds' hard-fought 2-1 league win at Newcastle United.

Alexander-Arnold lauded the youngster's 'phenomenal' performance, especially away from home (as per Mirror) with his team staring at a defeat and without their dismissed captain:

“Jarell Quansah, absolutely phenomenal in his first game for us, coming on in an atmosphere and an environment like this is extraordinary. And to hold his own in the way he’s performed is outstanding.”

Quansah said after his Reds debut:

“It’s a team game, everyone needs to be ready so from the manager to all of the players, players on the bench, you have to be ready at any moment because any scenario can happen and you have got to be ready to take that opportunity.”

The youngster will now look to impress on his first Reds start as Jurgen Klopp's men look to continue their unbeaten start to the league season. Liverpool have 10 points from three games, two adrift of leaders Manchester City.