Who is Jessica Aidi? Meet PSG superstar Marco Verratti’s wife who is well known for her amazing hairstyle

Jessica Aidi, the wife of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Marco Verratti, is a French supermodel whose curly locks have caught eyeballs time and time again.

Jessica, 31, and Marco Verratti, 30, got married just a week after the Italy international helped his team to the European Championship in 2021. The pair threw a grand, lavish party, hosting Kylian Mbappe and then-teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic amongst other superstars. For their honeymoon, Verratti and Aidi went to Mykonos, exploring the Greek island’s unparalleled beauty.

Jessica, who used to work as a waitress before becoming an established model, has also been featured in the renowned American magazine Sports Illustrated. At the start of her modeling career, she joked about her luscious curly locks, hinting that they are unmanageable at times.

She said (via the Sun):

“I see the world recognising who I am in two or three years and realising that it will be a truly inspiring and memorable moment - if me and my big curly hair turn up!”

Verratti’s wife is also super active on Instagram. She has 617,000 followers on the platform and follows 759 accounts.

Juninho justifies PSG fans' treatment of Lionel Messi

On Sunday (19 March), PSG succumbed to a 2-0 defeat to Rennes at the Parc des Princes. The defeat came days after they were eliminated from the Champions League in the Round-of-16 stage by Bayern Munich.

Before taking to the field, Lionel Messi was subjected to loud boos from a section of PSG fans, with them expressing their unhappiness following the Argentine’s poor displays against Bayern.

Ahead of the game against Rennes, former Lyon and Brazil player Juninho explained why PSG fans would be well within their rights to boo the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner. He said (via MARCA):

“Even if he is Messi, he is still a human being. In the fans' minds, the last game he's in is the Bayern game and I wouldn't be at all surprised if he gets booed.

“Even if he is Messi and even if he scored 35 goals this season, it's normal to boo him, the fans have every right to do so. In Ligue 1, they dominate their opponents. What surprises me is the lack of aggressiveness.”

Messi has so far failed to score or assist in all four Champions League knockout games for Les Parisiens. Keeping his Champions League form in mind, many have asked PSG not to extend Messi’s stay beyond June 2023.

