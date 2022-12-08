Who are Kylian Mbappe’s father and mother? Meet Wilfried Mbappe and Fayza Lamari 

France international Kylian Mbappe continues to make waves for both club and country and is already one of the biggest superstars of the game. Just 23, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker has already achieved plenty of accolades both individually and collectively.

He was a key player for France as they won the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and is also currently Les Bleus' biggest hope in the 2022 edition. France are strong favorites to retain their FIFA World Cup title and their next challenge will be an in-form and star-studded England in the quarter-finals on Saturday (10 December).

Here, we will take a look at Kylian Mbappe's parents Wilfried Mbappe and Fayza Lamari.

As per The Straits Times, Wilfried Mbappe, the Frenchman's father, is of Cameroonian descent. He is 52 years old and is a football coach and agent. Wilfried also acts as his son's agent, although the Frenchman did sign with WME Sports in June 2022.

Kylian Mbappe's mother, Fayza Lamari, is of Algerian Kabyle origin and used to be a former handball player for France. Fayza is 48 years old and has three sons, Jires Kembo Ekoko, Kylian, and Ethan.

Mbappe has enjoyed a wonderful 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with France this time out. He has been the star man for the defending champions, scoring five goals and producing three assists in four World Cup games.

The fleet-footed attacker has been on fire for PSG as well, as he has scored 19 goals and produced five assists in 20 games across competitions this season.

Kylian Mbappe impressed by PSG teammate's heroics at 2022 FIFA World Cup

France attacker Kylian Mbappe has been hugely impressed by PSG teammate Achraf Hakimi after the latter's stunning panenka in Morocco's penalty shootout win over Spain on 6 December. He posted on Twitter:

"Achraf Hakimi (Penguin emoticon, Love emoticon, King emoticon)."

Morocco have punched above their weight in the FIFA World Cup so far and have made their way to the quarter-finals. The Atlas Lions will be up against Portugal in the quarter-finals.

