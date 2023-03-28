Who is Leah Monroe? Meet ex-Chelsea star's lifestyle vlogger partner who recently gave birth to baby boy

Leah Monroe is a lifestyle vlogger who is currently in a relationship with former Chelsea star Tammy Abraham.

Leah Monroe, a London-born social media personality, followed Abraham to Rome when he joined Roma in a €40 million deal in July 2021. They have been dating for over six years now and welcomed their first child, baby boy Amari Abraham on March 3, 2023.

After giving birth, Leah took to Instagram to share a picture of her boy.

Her post read:

“My sweet baby boy🤎 Amari Abraham 03/03/23 🧸 Love you son x”

The British socialite has a penchant for fashion and beauty. The 24-year-old’s Instagram feed is filled with shopping reels, with her showing her followers what the WAG life is all about. When she is not shopping or giving beauty tips, she is seen professing her love for former Chelsea attacker Abraham.

Leah also famously talked about going under the knife, giving followers all the details about her lip filler surgery at a Harley Street clinic. Her candid nature and peppy posts have helped her garner an impressive 142,000 followers on Instagram so far.

Frank Leboeuf urges Chelsea to sign Joao Felix permanently, even at the expense of two current first-teamers

Former Chelsea man Frank Leboeuf has asked his old club to sign Joao Felix permanently from Atletico Madrid in the summer. Leboeuf further asked the Blues to sell academy graduate Mason Mount and USA international Christian Pulisic to fund Felix’s permanent arrival.

On ESPN, Leboeuf said:

“Hopefully Chelsea will be able to sell a few players – maybe Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount – and can then get Felix on a permanent. It would be a lot of money, that's the only worry for the owners. But in terms of a football player, I would sign Felix.”

Neither Mount nor Pulisic has managed to live up to his billing this season. While the Englishman has registered three goals and six assists in 32 games in all competitions, the American has only recorded one goal and two assists in 24 matches. Both see their contracts expire in June 2024.

Felix, who was signed on loan from Atletico in January, on the other hand, has scored twice in nine matches for the Blues. The Portugal star has further impressed onlookers with his passing range, movement, and knack for being in the right place at the right time.

