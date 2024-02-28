Who is Lewis Koumas? Meet 18-year-old Liverpool star who scored on his full first-team debut against Southampton

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool seem to be producing one promising talent after the other, with 18-year-old Lewis Koumas becoming their most recent find. The Wales youth international announced himself to the footballing world by opening the scoring for his side against Southampton in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Koumas is a product of the Reds' esteemed youth academy, having joined the Merseyside outfit as an 11-year-old in 2016 from the academy of Tranmere Rovers. The youngster's father is Jason Koumas, who played professional football for the likes of Tranmere, Wigan Athletic, West Brom, and more.

The Chester-born attacker has quickly risen through the ranks at Anfield, receiving promotion to Liverpool's youth side in July 2022. He followed it up by securing 14 goals and five assists for his team in the 2022-23 season, with 12 of his strikes coming in the U18 Premier League.

Lewis Koumas has only raised his game since then, impressing Jurgen Klopp with his versatility and attacking prowess. Due to his immense potential, Koumas was eventually offered his first professional contract in 2023, making him one of the youngest stars at Anfield.

The up-and-coming forward has already mustered 12 goals and three assists across all competitions this term, achieving the mark for Liverpool U18 in just 15 appearances. Consequently, Jurgen Klopp decided to put his faith in Koumas for their FA Cup knockout clash against Southampton, handing him his first-team debut.

Safe to say, the Welsh wunderkind has delivered on his promise by grabbing Liverpool's opener against the Saints in the 44th minute. The Reds went on to secure a 3-0 win thanks to two second-half goals by youngster Jayden Danns.

Liverpool trying hard to bring back former sporting director: Reports

The Reds have already started preparing for life after Jurgen Klopp, following the German tactician's shock decision to leave Anfield at the end of the ongoing season. As part of the process, Fenway Sports Group, the club's owners, are trying desperately to initiate the return of Michael Edwards to the club.

Edwards previously joined the Merseyside club in 2011 and was ultimately named the club's sporting director in 2016. He left the club in 2022, but not before overseeing historic transfer deals, such as the incomings of Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk, and Mohamed Salah.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the club's officials have already tried contacting Edwards but to no avail. However, they are determined to land the Englishman and will reportedly put in a last-ditch effort to secure Edwards' services before they consider other alternatives.