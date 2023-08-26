"Who?" - Mauricio Pochettino left clueless after journalist asks for update on two Chelsea players 

Mauricio Pochettino was left clueless after a journalist asked him to provide an update on two Chelsea players.

Pochettino's team cruised to a 3-0 home win against Luton Town in the Premier League yesterday. After the game, one of the journalists asked the Argentine tactician (@HayterTV on X):

"I just want to ask about two players who have disappeared. Malang Sarr, who was on loan last season..."

Before the question was completed, a bemused Pochettino replied:

"Who"

The reporter continued:

"Malang Sarr, and what has happened to Jamie Cumming, who played the first game against Wrexham?"

Poch took his time to respond and looked around in confusion before replying:

"I don't know what I can tell you. I don't know because you surprised me, it's like you punch and I am like this [pretends to be groggy] because we were talking about Luton."

Sarr joined Chelsea on a free transfer from OGC Nice in the summer of 2020. He was loaned to Porto for the 2020-21 campaign before starting just six Premier League games in the following season.

The Frenchman was allowed to join AS Monaco on a season-long deal last summer, where he made 17 appearances across competitions. Since then, he hasn't made a single matchday squad for the west London giants in the league.

Cumming, meanwhile, is a 23-year-old academy goalkeeper who plies his trade with the Blues' reserve team. He started in their 5-0 pre-season Florida Cup win against Wrexham on 20 July.

Cumming spent the last one-and-a-half-year at MK Dons on a loan spell and is yet to make a senior appearance for Chelsea despite joining their academy 15 years ago.

Mauricio Pochettino hopes Chelsea midfielder can be back with the team very soon

Carney Chukwuemeka suffered a knee injury late in the first half of his team's 3-1 league win against West Ham United on 20 August.

The Englishman scored the only goal for his team, doing so via a brilliant individual effort just before the half-time mark. But he did not emerge for the second half and the club later confirmed that he had a problem with his left knee.

Chukwuemeka has since undergone surgery and is undergoing rehabilitation. Before the game against Luton Town, Mauricio Pochettino was asked to give an update on the 19-year-old, to which he replied (h/t Football.London):

"I think it is not an issue that will take months, maybe weeks. I hope he [sic.] can be as soon as possible with the team again."

'Poch' could use this time to integrate Romeo Lavia into his team. The 19-year-old Belgian has yet to make Chelsea's matchday squad since his £58 million (with add-ons) move from Southampton.