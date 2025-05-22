"Who missed the big opportunity in the first half in the semi-final?" - Ruben Amorim hits back when asked about dropping Manchester United star

Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim has defended his decision to drop star forward Alejandro Garnacho from the starting XI for the UEFA Europa League final. The Argentina international came off the bench for the Red Devils as they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in Bilbao.

Ad

A major selection shock came when Garnacho was named on the bench for the Red Devils while Mason Mount started. When asked by reporters after the game if Garnacho should have started, Amorim revealed that a missed chance from the 20-year-old winger in the semi-final may have factored into his decision.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

“It's easy to say that now. Who missed the big opportunity in the first half in the semi-final? Garnacho. Football is like that”.

Ruben Amorim opted to err on the side of caution and named the fit-again Mount in the XI, a move that backfired as the former Chelsea man struggled to impact the game. He turned to Garnacho in the 71st minute, sending on the youngster in place of midfielder Mount with his side chasing the game.

Ad

Garnacho injected a bit of zip for the Red Devils in attack, testing Spurs goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario with a well-hit effort on target shortly after his introduction. He also created a chance for his side, and was disappointed with the decision of the coach to start him on the bench.

Alejandro Garnacho hinted to reporters after the game that he was unhappy with Amorim's decision, casting a doubt over his future at Manchester United. The public comments of the coach after the game would not have helped their relationship with the summer window set to open in a few weeks.

Ad

Manchester United star takes swipe at coach after Europa League defeat

Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho has taken a swipe at coach Ruben Amorim after their Europa League final defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. The Argentine star was a second half substitute for the Red Devils as they fell to an embarrassing defeat in Bilbao.

Speaking to the media after the game, Manchester United star Garnacho revealed his frustration at the minutes he got in the final. The 20-year-old pointed out that he had contributed excellently throughout the competition, hinting that his future would be decided in the summer.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

“Our season was crap. We don’t beat anyone in the league. I've played every round until I reached the final, but I only played 20 minutes today. I'll enjoy the summer and then we'll see."

Garnacho scored once and provided four assists in 15 appearances in the Europa League this season, scoring ten more goals in other competitions. The youngster was linked with a move to Chelsea and Atletico Madrid in January and could return to being an option for both sides in the summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More