"Who needs Ronaldo?", "Man Utd is bigger than you" - Manchester United fans turn on Cristiano Ronaldo after Erik ten Hag's side play beautiful football in preseason

Manchester United have been without Cristiano Ronaldo so far this preseason, as the star has been absent due to family reasons. However, it looks like the Old Trafford faithful have little interest in the star's return to the club, with the Premier League season set to kick off on August 5.

New manager Erik ten Hag won hearts in the Netherlands with his style of play at Ajax last season. However, there were concerns about how well the Red Devils would adapt to his impressive tactics. Those concerns have since diminished, with Manchester United currently enjoying a perfect pre-season.

Without Cristiano Ronaldo, the Red Devils have scored 11 goals in three games, and the United faithful believe things can continue in a similar vein. Taking to Twitter, fans slammed Ronaldo, arguing that the club clearly did not need the Portuguese maestro to provide goals.

Here is a selection of tweets from Manchester United fans:

CALMDOWN 🇺🇬 ❁ @TiruHilarylee Manchester Fans: we don't even need Ronaldo. Manchester Fans: we don't even need Ronaldo.

EDC @EroniniDavid



Thank Goodness.



Need Ronaldo out, then bringing in a quality versatile forward. Cus I don't see Elenga being much of an influence comin in from bench nor strtin 4 @BinodMartial Finally one with the RMS acronym is here. Seeing people on my tl going for the MRS, MSR is getting me off.Thank Goodness.Need Ronaldo out, then bringing in a quality versatile forward. Cus I don't see Elenga being much of an influence comin in from bench nor strtin 4 #mufc @BinodMartial Finally one with the RMS acronym is here. Seeing people on my tl going for the MRS, MSR is getting me off. Thank Goodness. Need Ronaldo out, then bringing in a quality versatile forward. Cus I don't see Elenga being much of an influence comin in from bench nor strtin 4 #mufc

Rob Dawson @RobDawsonESPN That's three goals in three games for Martial this summer. All while playing as the central striker in Ten Hag's system. Ronaldo might struggle to get back in.... That's three goals in three games for Martial this summer. All while playing as the central striker in Ten Hag's system. Ronaldo might struggle to get back in....

Sir Lii @seliskylit Jordan @FourFourJordan Ronaldo on his way back from Portugal ready to ruin all of ten Hag’s teamwork building by demanding the ball from every angle Ronaldo on his way back from Portugal ready to ruin all of ten Hag’s teamwork building by demanding the ball from every angle https://t.co/w2HThhSzDU @Cristiano if you want to stay then stay, but if you want to leave just get out asap.. Man Utd is bigger than you, without Man Utd you are nothing twitter.com/fourfourjordan… @Cristiano if you want to stay then stay, but if you want to leave just get out asap.. Man Utd is bigger than you, without Man Utd you are nothing twitter.com/fourfourjordan…

Ten-Zal @PrimeTimeZ50 We are challenging for the league idec… last season i said it blindly cause of Ronaldo hype and Varane and Sancho but this season im saying it cause we actually have an identity and style of play! We are challenging for the league idec… last season i said it blindly cause of Ronaldo hype and Varane and Sancho but this season im saying it cause we actually have an identity and style of play!

ODDSbible @ODDSbible Cristiano Ronaldo when he starts Man United’s first game of the season Cristiano Ronaldo when he starts Man United’s first game of the season https://t.co/ZJMdQ4CLet

𝗕𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗹𝗲𝘆 🇮🇹 @UTDBradleyy Who needs Ronaldo when you have Martial. Who needs Ronaldo when you have Martial. https://t.co/F9jAvCqHWO

There have been numerous reports of Ronaldo's intent to leave Old Trafford this summer, as the Red Devils will not be partaking in Champions League football. The star has also been absent from their pre-season tour, with the same reports noting family reasons.

While Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave, United have no intentions of selling the star. However, with the team currently impressing, they may not need to keep hold of the Portugal international.

Manchester United beat Crystal Palace without Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United continued their dominant preseason display, this time against Crystal Palace, who could do little to hold the Red Devils back. United ran out 3-1 winners on July 19 for their third consecutive victory since new manager Erik ten Hag took charge of the club.

Controlling possession throughout the game, they fittingly took the lead in the 18th minute through Anthony Martial after an assist by Diogo Dalot. United doubled the lead early in the second half after substitute Donny van de Beek assisted Marcus Rashford in the 48th minute.

They maintained control of the game and Jadon Sancho would end the tie as a contest in the 59th minute after Martial turned provider to put United 3-0 up. The Red Devils would, however, let Palace grab a goal in the 74th minute with Joel Ward heading home a Luka Milivojevic corner.

The scoreline would however remain unchanged despite United going down to 10 men after youngster William Fish was sent off in the 84th minute. With the team looking more comfortable under Ten Hag, fans will be looking forward to their next friendly game against Aston Villa on Saturday, July 23.

Paul Merson predicts the top 4 of the Premier League next season! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far