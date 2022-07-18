Manchester United 'totally reluctant' to let Cristiano Ronaldo leave this summer: Reports

According to reports from AS, Manchester United have no intentions of letting Cristiano Ronaldo leave Old Trafford this summer. The Portuguese star played a key role in guiding the Red Devils to a Europa League spot in the Premier League, scoring the most goals for the club. He scored 18 goals in the Premier League, keeping United from falling out of the European spots altogether.

However, Ronaldo is interested in Champions League football and has been angling for a move.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



Cristiano Ronaldo has called reports suggesting he will return to Sporting Lisbon fake and Manchester United insist he is not for sale "The longer the situation develops you suspect Ronaldo has no option but to remain at Old Trafford."Cristiano Ronaldo has called reports suggesting he will return to Sporting Lisbon fake and Manchester United insist he is not for sale "The longer the situation develops you suspect Ronaldo has no option but to remain at Old Trafford." Cristiano Ronaldo has called reports suggesting he will return to Sporting Lisbon fake and Manchester United insist he is not for sale ❌ https://t.co/6TWrIDXeIb

United, on the other hand, are totally reluctant to let go of the 37-year-old forward who formed the bulk of their attacking threat in the previous campaign. Erik ten Hag has made it clear that Cristiano Ronaldo is in his plans for the upcoming season, even though the star is yet to join the club in pre-season.

Ten Hag's intentions have only cemented these rumors about United's reluctance to let their Portuguese marksman leave the club.

TCR. @TeamCRonaldo Cristiano Ronaldo in Manchester United's away kit. Cristiano Ronaldo in Manchester United's away kit. ⚪ https://t.co/GOIhLVv21m

The star was reportedly being considered by Chelsea, with new Blues owner Todd Boehly reportedly having held a meeting with his agent. Ronaldo has also been heavily linked to European juggernauts like Bayern Munich, who have lost Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona and will need a replacement.

However, even with superagent Jorge Mendes working overtime to create a route for Cristiano Ronaldo out of Manchester United, things have proven difficult. The club rejected Chelsea's approach, while Bayern are unlikely to sign him.

Diego Simeone and Atletico Madrid show interest in Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo: Report

Ronaldo and Atletico Madrid have a longstanding history

The aforementioned report from AS has noted some interest from La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid. The Spanish outfit have enjoyed strong performances from experienced forwards under Diego Simeone's leadership at the club.

If the reports are to be believed, Ronaldo could join a line of world-class strikers who have plyed their trade at the Wanda Metropolitano. With Manchester United unlikely to listen to any offers, however, it may prove futile for the star to contemplate a move to join Los Rojiblancos.

Apart from the Red Devils' unwillingness, financial constraints will not allow Atleti to make the signing a reality, as they would need €40 million from sales. With Diego Simeone reportedly expressing admiration for the superstar, these events may yet see Ronaldo light up La Liga once more.

Paul Merson predicts the top 4 of the Premier League next season! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far