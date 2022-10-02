Who said What: Football world in awe as Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland puts in spectacular performance against Manchester United 

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland's first-half display against Manchester United at the Etihad today (October 2) has left everyone awe-struck.
The Norwegian scored two goals and provided one assist as the Cityzens led 4-0 at half-time against their fiercest rivals. He would end the game with his third straight home hat-trick and another assist as City won 6-3.
Manchester City began their onslaught with Phil Foden finding the net with an emphatic finish from a Bernardo Silva assist in the eighth minute. Haaland then grabbed the game by the scruff of its neck, climbing the highest to head home from a Kevin De Bruyne corner in the 34th minute. The duo combined again three minutes later as a delicious ball from the Belgian found the striker, who finished brilliantly.
Haaland then turned provider, putting a low cross across the box for Foden to score his second of the game in the 44th minute. The pair also combined for Foden's third strike after the interval.
Haaland now has 14 league goals in eight Premier League games and has a staggeting 17 goals in 11 games across competitions.
The 22-year-old joined City from Borussia Dortmund earlier this summer for an initial fee of £51 million. Haaland has now scored 103 goals in 100 games since joining Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg in 2020.
Erling Haaland praises Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola ahead Manchester United clash
While Haaland has impressed with his incredible goalscoring exploits, the Norwegian himself is in awe of his manager Pep Guardiola.
Ahead of the clash against Manchester United, the Norwegian heaped praise on the Manchester City manager, saying (via GOAL):
“The day before a game, he tells us what’s going to happen and then next day, exactly that happens. It’s crazy! Sometimes I don’t understand how it’s possible. He’s crazy when it comes to football; a football-holic if you can call it that!"
Guardiola was appointed as the City manager in 2016 and has led them to four Premier League titles in the last five seasons. With the prolific Haaland in his ranks this season, he will also look to add the UEFA Champions League trophy to his collection at the Eithad and a Premier League three-peat.
