Who said What: Football world in awe as Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland puts in spectacular performance against Manchester United 

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland's first-half display against Manchester United at the Etihad today (October 2) has left everyone awe-struck.

The Norwegian scored two goals and provided one assist as the Cityzens led 4-0 at half-time against their fiercest rivals. He would end the game with his third straight home hat-trick and another assist as City won 6-3.

Manchester City began their onslaught with Phil Foden finding the net with an emphatic finish from a Bernardo Silva assist in the eighth minute. Haaland then grabbed the game by the scruff of its neck, climbing the highest to head home from a Kevin De Bruyne corner in the 34th minute. The duo combined again three minutes later as a delicious ball from the Belgian found the striker, who finished brilliantly.

Haaland then turned provider, putting a low cross across the box for Foden to score his second of the game in the 44th minute. The pair also combined for Foden's third strike after the interval.

Haaland now has 14 league goals in eight Premier League games and has a staggeting 17 goals in 11 games across competitions.

The 22-year-old joined City from Borussia Dortmund earlier this summer for an initial fee of £51 million. Haaland has now scored 103 goals in 100 games since joining Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg in 2020.

Haaland's first-half display left many with awe. Here are the reactions on Twitter:

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🤖 #Haaland



…please, 16 goals as Man City player, 11 games and it’s October 2.…please, @Twitter , provide us an edit button just for tweets during Erling Haaland games. 16 goals as Man City player, 11 games and it’s October 2. 🔵🤖 #Haaland…please, @Twitter, provide us an edit button just for tweets during Erling Haaland games. https://t.co/8oIHsy7IKt

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Erling Haaland’s first half by numbers vs. Manchester United:



20 touches

3 key passes

2 shots on target

2 goals

1 big chance created

1 assist



Machine. 🦾 Erling Haaland’s first half by numbers vs. Manchester United:20 touches 3 key passes 2 shots on target 2 goals 1 big chance created1 assistMachine. 🦾 https://t.co/U5lWPkFCeF

Barstool Football @StoolFootball Pep adding Haaland to this super team. Pep adding Haaland to this super team. https://t.co/mhQGg25b4A

Jack Whitehall @jackwhitehall Haaland is like a real life PES6 Adriano. Haaland is like a real life PES6 Adriano.

Premier League @premierleague



A sensational first-half from Pep Guardiola's side, as braces for Phil Foden and Erling Haaland give Man City a four-goal lead at the break



#MCIMUN HALF-TIME Man City 4-0 Man UtdA sensational first-half from Pep Guardiola's side, as braces for Phil Foden and Erling Haaland give Man City a four-goal lead at the break HALF-TIME Man City 4-0 Man UtdA sensational first-half from Pep Guardiola's side, as braces for Phil Foden and Erling Haaland give Man City a four-goal lead at the break#MCIMUN https://t.co/aHVHu3x2KH

Trey @UTDTrey Haaland is an absolute beast, he’s unstoppable man Haaland is an absolute beast, he’s unstoppable man

Samuel @SamueILFC I hate Haaland because he’s literally unstoppable ffs. What a player. I hate Haaland because he’s literally unstoppable ffs. What a player.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



It’s scary stuff. Last season’s Golden Boot was shared between Mo Salah and Heung-Min Son with 23 goals. Erling Haaland is now only 10 away from that total in the first 8 Premier League games.It’s scary stuff. Last season’s Golden Boot was shared between Mo Salah and Heung-Min Son with 23 goals. Erling Haaland is now only 10 away from that total in the first 8 Premier League games. It’s scary stuff. 👻 https://t.co/DZ9M8NjOv6

Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella Erling Haaland in the Premier League makes me feel the way Brock Lesnar made me feel after breaking into the WWE in 2002. Erling Haaland in the Premier League makes me feel the way Brock Lesnar made me feel after breaking into the WWE in 2002.

gunnerblog @gunnerblog Martinez was definitely going to pocket Haaland but turns out his pockets were also too small Martinez was definitely going to pocket Haaland but turns out his pockets were also too small

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Haaland is only 22 years old and is this insanely talented. And Manchester City have a squad that was in desperate need of a deadly striker like him. Now that they finally have one again, they look unstoppable. Pep Guardiola has built a proper machine at City. Haaland is only 22 years old and is this insanely talented. And Manchester City have a squad that was in desperate need of a deadly striker like him. Now that they finally have one again, they look unstoppable. Pep Guardiola has built a proper machine at City.

Alex Caruso @ACFresh21 Haaland might be Thanos for real Haaland might be Thanos for real 😭😭⭐️

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball goals in the Premier League this season 🤯🤖



#ManchesterDerby #MCIMUN #PL At this rate, Erling Haaland is on pace to scoregoals in the Premier League this season 🤯🤖 At this rate, Erling Haaland is on pace to score 6️⃣0️⃣ goals in the Premier League this season 🤯🤖#ManchesterDerby #MCIMUN #PL https://t.co/VsmYnffbXL

Castro1021 @Castro1021 nah fuck haaland.... nah fuck haaland....

Erling Haaland praises Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola ahead Manchester United clash

While Haaland has impressed with his incredible goalscoring exploits, the Norwegian himself is in awe of his manager Pep Guardiola.

Ahead of the clash against Manchester United, the Norwegian heaped praise on the Manchester City manager, saying (via GOAL):

“The day before a game, he tells us what’s going to happen and then next day, exactly that happens. It’s crazy! Sometimes I don’t understand how it’s possible. He’s crazy when it comes to football; a football-holic if you can call it that!"

Guardiola was appointed as the City manager in 2016 and has led them to four Premier League titles in the last five seasons. With the prolific Haaland in his ranks this season, he will also look to add the UEFA Champions League trophy to his collection at the Eithad and a Premier League three-peat.

