Who said what: Football world pays tribute as Sergio Aguero retires due to heart condition

The footballing world took to Twitter today to pay tribute to Sergio Aguero as he announced his retirement from the sport after suffering from cardiac arrhythmia.
Sergio Aguero joined FC Barcelona on a free transfer after his contract at Manchester City expired this summer. The 33-year-old forward had picked up a calf injury which delayed his Barcelona debut until October.
However, Aguero could only feature for his new team for a grand total of 165 minutes. The Argentina forward felt discomfort in his chest during Barcelona's La Liga game against Deportivo Alaves and was substituted in the first half. Aguero was later diagnosed with the aforementioned cardiac issue which has now prompted him to retire from football.
Following the announcement, footballing personnel worldwide expressed their love and support for arguably one of the finest centre-forwards in the modern era. Here are some of the best tributes to Sergio Aguero:
Sergio Aguero could only make five appearances for Barcelona since his summer move from Manchester City. The 33-year-old forward only scored once, which was against Real Madrid in El Clasico.
It is worth noting that Sergio Aguero's time at Barcelona was his second stint in La Liga. The Argentine forward played for Atletico Madrid from 2006-2011 prior to his move to the Premier League.
Aguero had a successful time playing for Los Rojiblancos, scoring 100 goals in 230 appearances. He went on to lift the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Super Cup with Atletico Madrid in 2010.
Sergio Aguero was arguably one of Premier League's finest strikers
Sergio Aguero will go down as one of the Premier League's finest centre-forwards of his era. He first joined the league when he signed for Manchester City back in 2011 and went on to make an instant impact in the English top flight.
The 2011-12 season will forever go down in Premier League history thanks to Sergio Aguero. The Argentine forward netted an injury-time winner against Queens Park Rangers to snatch the title away from rivals Manchester United on the final day of the season.
Sergio Aguero is the Premier League's highest-scoring foreign player. The 33-year-old forward netted 184 goals in 275 appearances in the Premier League. Aguero is only behind the likes of Alan Shearer, Wayne Rooney and Andy Cole in the Premier League's all-time goalscoring charts.
Sergio Aguero is also Manchester City's all-time record goalscorer. The forward has scored 260 goals in 390 appearances for the Cityzens. Aguero helped Manchester City win numerous trophies, including five Premier League titles, one FA Cup, six League Cups and three Community Shields.
