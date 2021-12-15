Who said what: Football world pays tribute as Sergio Aguero retires due to heart condition

The footballing world took to Twitter today to pay tribute to Sergio Aguero as he announced his retirement from the sport after suffering from cardiac arrhythmia.

Sergio Aguero joined FC Barcelona on a free transfer after his contract at Manchester City expired this summer. The 33-year-old forward had picked up a calf injury which delayed his Barcelona debut until October.

However, Aguero could only feature for his new team for a grand total of 165 minutes. The Argentina forward felt discomfort in his chest during Barcelona's La Liga game against Deportivo Alaves and was substituted in the first half. Aguero was later diagnosed with the aforementioned cardiac issue which has now prompted him to retire from football.

Following the announcement, footballing personnel worldwide expressed their love and support for arguably one of the finest centre-forwards in the modern era. Here are some of the best tributes to Sergio Aguero:

Kevin De Bruyne @DeBruyneKev One of the best strikers ever! Want to wish you all the best for the future legend. See you soon @aguerosergiokun One of the best strikers ever! Want to wish you all the best for the future legend. See you soon @aguerosergiokun https://t.co/DLsZ2aL6jg

Yaya Touré @YayaToure Sergio, my friend. I am sad to see you retire today but I am also excited for your future. You have so much to offer the game.



We shared many great times and I feel blessed to have been your teammate. You will go down as one of the greatest. Playing alongside you was an honour! Sergio, my friend. I am sad to see you retire today but I am also excited for your future. You have so much to offer the game. We shared many great times and I feel blessed to have been your teammate. You will go down as one of the greatest. Playing alongside you was an honour! https://t.co/xS7THHb9yY

Manchester City @ManCity



Everyone at Manchester City would like to take this opportunity to thank King Kun.Everyone at Manchester City would like to take this opportunity to thank @aguerosergiokun for his incredible contribution to our success over the last decade and wish him well in his retirement 💙 King Kun.Everyone at Manchester City would like to take this opportunity to thank @aguerosergiokun for his incredible contribution to our success over the last decade and wish him well in his retirement 💙 https://t.co/AgMWXZtPZ8

Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 @realmadriden It was an honour to compete against a player like you, @aguerosergiokun , one of the best players in the world. Best of luck to you and your family. It was an honour to compete against a player like you, @aguerosergiokun, one of the best players in the world. Best of luck to you and your family.

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona Kun, you'll always have a home here at Barça Kun, you'll always have a home here at Barça https://t.co/dVBT7plcWl

Atlético de Madrid @atletienglish Thanks for the memories, Sergio. We wish you all the best. Thanks for the memories, Sergio. We wish you all the best. https://t.co/0gHVboqXPQ

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Respect for an incredible player, amazing guy and fantastic striker who really loves football.

Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero 🎩🇦🇷



🎥⤵️ @fcbarcelona Respect for an incredible player, amazing guy and fantastic striker who really loves football.Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero 🎩🇦🇷🎥⤵️ @fcbarcelona https://t.co/VMMTiV65dZ

Simon Stone @sistoney67 In his prime, Sergio Aguero was the best striker in the Premier League bar none. Fortunate enough to see many of his goals for @ManCity and for pure drama and the teams it involved, I can't see his goal v QPR being matched. In his prime, Sergio Aguero was the best striker in the Premier League bar none. Fortunate enough to see many of his goals for @ManCity and for pure drama and the teams it involved, I can't see his goal v QPR being matched.

Rayo Vallecano @RayoVallecano

¡Te deseamos lo mejor y mucha fuerza, Kun!

#FuerzaKun Fue un honor y un privilegio haber podido disfrutarte como rival, @aguerosergiokun ¡Te deseamos lo mejor y mucha fuerza, Kun! Fue un honor y un privilegio haber podido disfrutarte como rival, @aguerosergiokun.¡Te deseamos lo mejor y mucha fuerza, Kun!#FuerzaKun https://t.co/zA4fG0H3x6

Athletic Club @Athletic_en



It was an honour to compete against you. We wish you and your family all the best in the future!



#AthleticClub 🦁 👏 Congratulations on a great career, @aguerosergiokun It was an honour to compete against you. We wish you and your family all the best in the future! 👏 Congratulations on a great career, @aguerosergiokun! It was an honour to compete against you. We wish you and your family all the best in the future!#AthleticClub 🦁 https://t.co/smnhXSziN3

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu @GurpreetGK

Also a reminder of how much we should cherish every single time we get to step on a football pitch. Really sad to see @aguerosergiokun having to call time on a phenomenal career the way he did.Also a reminder of how much we should cherish every single time we get to step on a football pitch. Really sad to see @aguerosergiokun having to call time on a phenomenal career the way he did. Also a reminder of how much we should cherish every single time we get to step on a football pitch.

Newell's Old Boys - English @Newells_en



We witnessed his mercurial talent as a teenager playing for Independiente and in recent years, his brother Gastón briefly joined Newell's. We wish @aguerosergiokun all the best in his retirement & thank him for his legendary contribution to Argentine football.We witnessed his mercurial talent as a teenager playing for Independiente and in recent years, his brother Gastón briefly joined Newell's. #FuerzaKun We wish @aguerosergiokun all the best in his retirement & thank him for his legendary contribution to Argentine football.We witnessed his mercurial talent as a teenager playing for Independiente and in recent years, his brother Gastón briefly joined Newell's. #FuerzaKun https://t.co/BaJcfo3YsB

Kyle Walker @kylewalker115 Any excuse to share this photo then I always will. @aguerosergiokun . What a guy. What a career. Provided plenty of moments of magic & happiness and will go down as one of the best the Premier League has ever seen! 💙 Any excuse to share this photo then I always will. @aguerosergiokun. What a guy. What a career. Provided plenty of moments of magic & happiness and will go down as one of the best the Premier League has ever seen! 💙 https://t.co/ub4v7DI4SC

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague



Manchester City legend Sergio Agüero confirms his retirement. Thanks for the memories, Kun 👋



@aguerosergiokun | @ManCity | #UCL 🗣️ "I leave with my head held high. I am very proud of the career I have had."Manchester City legend Sergio Agüero confirms his retirement. Thanks for the memories, Kun 👋 🗣️ "I leave with my head held high. I am very proud of the career I have had."Manchester City legend Sergio Agüero confirms his retirement. Thanks for the memories, Kun 👋@aguerosergiokun | @ManCity | #UCL https://t.co/4i1RADUDK1

Luis Garcia @luchogarcia14

#Legend @aguerosergiokun Congratulations Kun for your amazing career. We have enjoyed so much with your skills, goals and creativity,but also with your kindness and love for those around you. All the best for whatever it come next and be well mate. Congratulations Kun for your amazing career. We have enjoyed so much with your skills, goals and creativity,but also with your kindness and love for those around you. All the best for whatever it come next and be well mate. #Legend @aguerosergiokun https://t.co/mpNviIlesV

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer All things point to Sergio Aguero announcing his retirement from football. One of the greatest strikers of his generation, the man has an incredibly legacy. A legend with Manchester City, Copa America, U20 World Cup and Olympic champion with Argentina. Deserves a better ending. All things point to Sergio Aguero announcing his retirement from football. One of the greatest strikers of his generation, the man has an incredibly legacy. A legend with Manchester City, Copa America, U20 World Cup and Olympic champion with Argentina. Deserves a better ending. https://t.co/xOY6kB6WM2

Sergio Aguero could only make five appearances for Barcelona since his summer move from Manchester City. The 33-year-old forward only scored once, which was against Real Madrid in El Clasico.

It is worth noting that Sergio Aguero's time at Barcelona was his second stint in La Liga. The Argentine forward played for Atletico Madrid from 2006-2011 prior to his move to the Premier League.

Aguero had a successful time playing for Los Rojiblancos, scoring 100 goals in 230 appearances. He went on to lift the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Super Cup with Atletico Madrid in 2010.

Sergio Aguero was arguably one of Premier League's finest strikers

Sergio Aguero will go down as one of the Premier League's finest centre-forwards of his era. He first joined the league when he signed for Manchester City back in 2011 and went on to make an instant impact in the English top flight.

The 2011-12 season will forever go down in Premier League history thanks to Sergio Aguero. The Argentine forward netted an injury-time winner against Queens Park Rangers to snatch the title away from rivals Manchester United on the final day of the season.

Sergio Aguero is the Premier League's highest-scoring foreign player. The 33-year-old forward netted 184 goals in 275 appearances in the Premier League. Aguero is only behind the likes of Alan Shearer, Wayne Rooney and Andy Cole in the Premier League's all-time goalscoring charts.

Sergio Aguero is also Manchester City's all-time record goalscorer. The forward has scored 260 goals in 390 appearances for the Cityzens. Aguero helped Manchester City win numerous trophies, including five Premier League titles, one FA Cup, six League Cups and three Community Shields.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee