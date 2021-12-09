Who said what: Football world reacts to Barcelona crashing out of Champions League

Barcelona crashed out of the UEFA Champions League after suffering a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena. The Catalan giants have now dropped to the Europa League after SL Benfica secured a 2-0 win over Dynamo Kyiv.

Barcelona have had one of the worst starts to the new season in recent history. The La Liga club have struggled with consistency in the league and have now crashed out of the Champions League in the group phase.

Footballing media across the world did not take pity on Xavi Hernandez's side dropping down to the Europa League after a poor Champions League campaign. Here are some of the best tweets following the Blaugrana's exit from Europe's elite club competition:

Jan Aage Fjørtoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 @JanAageFjortoft 3 last games



Bayern - Barca



8-2

3-0

3-0



The kings are dead - long live the kings 3 last games Bayern - Barca8-23-03-0The kings are dead - long live the kings

Tom Clark @_thomasjclark Love how Barcelona drop into the Europa League and Mark Noble is trending not long after 🤣 Love how Barcelona drop into the Europa League and Mark Noble is trending not long after 🤣

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Barcelona going for the treble. The Europa League, the Copa del Rey and the Copa Catalunya. Barcelona going for the treble. The Europa League, the Copa del Rey and the Copa Catalunya.

Sid Lowe @sidlowe Always preferred the Europa League anyway. Ahem. Always preferred the Europa League anyway. Ahem.

Zach Lowy @ZachLowy The last time Barcelona failed to progress from the Champions League group stage, Eric García, Ansu Fati and Pedri were not yet born. The last time Barcelona failed to progress from the Champions League group stage, Eric García, Ansu Fati and Pedri were not yet born.

OptaJose @OptaJose 4 - Barcelona has been knocked out from a Champions League group stage for the fourth time ever, the first one since 2000/01 when they played the UEFA Cup. New. 4 - Barcelona has been knocked out from a Champions League group stage for the fourth time ever, the first one since 2000/01 when they played the UEFA Cup. New. https://t.co/EkU4ckbjrv

Sam Tighe - Ranks FC Podcast @stighefootball Serious salt in the wounds for Davies -> Musiala to score an Alba -> Messi goal, against Barcelona Serious salt in the wounds for Davies -> Musiala to score an Alba -> Messi goal, against Barcelona

Richard Jolly @RichJolly Thoughts with Alan Thompson, whose 17-year reign as the last player to score against Barcelona in the Uefa Cup / Europa League may be nearing an end. Thoughts with Alan Thompson, whose 17-year reign as the last player to score against Barcelona in the Uefa Cup / Europa League may be nearing an end.

Miguel Delaney @MiguelDelaney Barca are a shambles. A half-paced Bayern getting through with every attack. Barca are a shambles. A half-paced Bayern getting through with every attack.

Andy West @andywest01 Never forget, by the way, the people really responsible for Barça's current state are Sandro Rosell and Josep Maria Bartomeu. They destroyed the greatest team in history and left a pile of rubble. Never forget, by the way, the people really responsible for Barça's current state are Sandro Rosell and Josep Maria Bartomeu. They destroyed the greatest team in history and left a pile of rubble.

Ben Hayward @bghayward Lots of people were quick to blame Messi for Barça’s #UCL failings in recent years. Without Leo, FCB have scored just two goals in six games (none vs Bayern and Benfica) and are out of the competition at this stage for first time in 20 years. Badly missed. Lots of people were quick to blame Messi for Barça’s #UCL failings in recent years. Without Leo, FCB have scored just two goals in six games (none vs Bayern and Benfica) and are out of the competition at this stage for first time in 20 years. Badly missed.

Peter Orsi @Peter_Orsi Bayern handing Barça a soul-crushing defeat in the Champions League has become as dependable as Old Faithful Bayern handing Barça a soul-crushing defeat in the Champions League has become as dependable as Old Faithful

Barcelona needed a win to guarantee a safe passage through to the knockout rounds of the Champions League. However, an away tie against high-flying Bayern Munich was also going to be a tall order for the Catalan giants.

Bayern Munich had previously won 3-0 at the Nou Camp when the two sides faced each other earlier this season.

The defeat in Germany meant that for the first time in 21 years, Barcelona have failed to get out of their group in the Champions League. They finished the group stages on seven points, one behind SL Benfica, who finished second.

Barcelona have been joined in the Europa League by some other big European teams including Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla and RB Leipzig.

Barcelona never looked like making it out of their Champions League group

From the very beginning of the group phase, Barcelona never looked like they could topple the likes of Bayern Munich and Benfica to qualify for the knockout stages.

The Catalan giants opened their campaign with consecutive 3-0 defeats at the hands of the aforementioned opponents. They did manage to secure two wins against Dynamo Kyiv but both victories were by a margin of 1-0.

The Blaugrana failed to score a single goal against both Benfica and Bayern Munich in their two meetings with those teams. Xavi's side finished the group stages having only scored twice in six matches.

B/R Football @brfootball Xavi says it like it is 🗣️ Xavi says it like it is 🗣️ https://t.co/EjZ24Ub8KZ

Barcelona's 2021-22 season seems to be going from bad to worse. The club are also struggling to find positive results in La Liga.

As things stand, Barcelona are seventh in the standings, having amassed 23 points from 15 league outings. They recently lost 1-0 to Real Betis at the Nou Camp.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar