Who said what: Football world reacts to Barcelona crashing out of Champions League

Barcelona crashed out of the UEFA Champions League after suffering a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena. The Catalan giants have now dropped to the Europa League after SL Benfica secured a 2-0 win over Dynamo Kyiv.
Barcelona have had one of the worst starts to the new season in recent history. The La Liga club have struggled with consistency in the league and have now crashed out of the Champions League in the group phase.
Footballing media across the world did not take pity on Xavi Hernandez's side dropping down to the Europa League after a poor Champions League campaign. Here are some of the best tweets following the Blaugrana's exit from Europe's elite club competition:
Barcelona needed a win to guarantee a safe passage through to the knockout rounds of the Champions League. However, an away tie against high-flying Bayern Munich was also going to be a tall order for the Catalan giants.
Bayern Munich had previously won 3-0 at the Nou Camp when the two sides faced each other earlier this season.
The defeat in Germany meant that for the first time in 21 years, Barcelona have failed to get out of their group in the Champions League. They finished the group stages on seven points, one behind SL Benfica, who finished second.
Barcelona have been joined in the Europa League by some other big European teams including Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla and RB Leipzig.
Barcelona never looked like making it out of their Champions League group
From the very beginning of the group phase, Barcelona never looked like they could topple the likes of Bayern Munich and Benfica to qualify for the knockout stages.
The Catalan giants opened their campaign with consecutive 3-0 defeats at the hands of the aforementioned opponents. They did manage to secure two wins against Dynamo Kyiv but both victories were by a margin of 1-0.
The Blaugrana failed to score a single goal against both Benfica and Bayern Munich in their two meetings with those teams. Xavi's side finished the group stages having only scored twice in six matches.
Barcelona's 2021-22 season seems to be going from bad to worse. The club are also struggling to find positive results in La Liga.
As things stand, Barcelona are seventh in the standings, having amassed 23 points from 15 league outings. They recently lost 1-0 to Real Betis at the Nou Camp.