Who said what: Football world reacts to incredible Champions League tie between Real Madrid and Chelsea

Twitter went into overdrive after Real Madrid overcame Chelsea 5-4 in a thrilling Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday night. Los Blancos, who held a 3-1 advantage coming into the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, struck twice late on to pull off a memorable comeback.

The Blues were on the cusp of reaching the last-four again as they led 3-0 by the 75th minute and were ahead 4-3 on aggregate. Mason Mount, Antonio Rudiger and Timo Werner all scored once each for the defending champions while Marcos Alonso saw a goal ruled out for handball.

Rodrygo then pulled the hosts level with a strike in the closing stages of normal time before Karim Benzema scored in the sixth minute of extra time to put Madrid ahead in the tie.

Chelsea huffed and puffed for another goal but the Spanish giants held out for the remainder of the time and booked their place in the last-four.

Real Madrid will face either Manchester City or Atletico Madrid in the next round, with the first leg scheduled away from home on April 28 before the home leg on May 5.

What the world has to say about Real Madrid's defeat of Chelsea

Much like their PSG encounter in the last-16, Real Madrid were left to pull off another comeback. They succeeded once again, with Benzema netting the winner.

The Frenchman now has 12 goals for the season in the Champions League, seven coming in the knockout stages alone. His form is a testament to how crucial he has been to their fortunes in the big games.

But plenty of plaudits also went to Luka Modric, who delivered a man-of-the-match performance against Chelsea, while also setting up Rodrygo with a sumptuous cross.

Football pundit Fabrizio Romano said the assist deserves to be put in a museum, while former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher hailed the Croatian among the best midfielders ever.

Fans also praised Chelsea for a spirited performance, with Mason Mount in particular garnering acclaim for a stellar display. He capped off with a goal and an assist.

Here are some of the best reactions from the match:

Luka Modrić @lukamodric10 Giving up is not an option. Giving up is not an option.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🏼‍ #UCL Luka Modrić assist should be exhibited in a museum. That’s not football - that’s art.🏼‍ Luka Modrić assist should be exhibited in a museum. That’s not football - that’s art. 👨🏼‍🎨🇭🇷 #UCL

Sid Lowe @sidlowe You don't know how they do it but somehow you know they will do it You don't know how they do it but somehow you know they will do it

Rory Smith @RorySmith Apparently, APPARENTLY, the Champions League needs to learn from the Super Bowl to be more exciting. Apparently, APPARENTLY, the Champions League needs to learn from the Super Bowl to be more exciting.

Antonio Rüdiger @ToniRuediger ... but what an incredible fight over 120 minutes 🏾 So proud of the team's mentality #Hustle #AlwaysBelieve ... a frustrating #ucl knockout for us... but what an incredible fight over 120 minutes🏾 So proud of the team's mentality ... a frustrating #ucl knockout for us 😔... but what an incredible fight over 120 minutes ✊🏾 So proud of the team's mentality 💙 #Hustle #AlwaysBelieve https://t.co/iKHB3pXhoa

Mason Mount @masonmount_10 We were resilient tonight and proved our might. We just fell short but remain Chels through and through. We were resilient tonight and proved our might. We just fell short but remain Chels through and through. https://t.co/EITUlS8Fh3

Gary Lineker 💙💛 @GaryLineker What a game. The Champions League rarely disappoints. What a game. The Champions League rarely disappoints.

Jamie Carragher @Carra23 #modric over the two legs v Chelsea was brilliant & is one of the greatest midfielders in @ChampionsLeague history, but which midfielder would you prefer 🤷🏻‍♂️ #RMACHE #modric over the two legs v Chelsea was brilliant & is one of the greatest midfielders in @ChampionsLeague history, but which midfielder would you prefer 🤷🏻‍♂️ #RMACHE

