Who said what: Football world reacts to Lionel Messi's untimely Barcelona departure

Lionel Messi has carved out a niche for himself as one of the best players to have graced the game during an illustrious near two-decade stint at Barcelona. After becoming synonymous with the Blaugrana jersey, Messi is now all set to don the colors of another club this summer.

Barcelona have announced the exit of the most decorated player in their history after failing to offer him a contract extension without breaching La Liga's salary cap. Lionel Messi, whose contract with the Blaugrana ran out this summer, was widely expected to re-sign with the club. But Barcelona couldn't jettison enough players to accommodate Messi's new contract despite the player agreeing a 50% pay cut.

LATEST NEWS | Leo #Messi will not continue with FC Barcelona — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 5, 2021

Lionel Messi leaves Barcelona as a bonafide legend of the game. Since making his debut for the Blaugrana in 2004, Messi has been a standout performer for the club. He racked up a staggering 1000 goal contributions (672 goals and 305 assists) in all competitions, winning ten La Liga titles and two continental trebles, among other domestic and European honors.

Over the years, Lionel Messi has been the epitome of sustained brilliance and longevity, producing performances belying his age. In arguably his leanest campaign in 2019-20, the all-time La Liga top scorer scored 'only' 31 times in all competitions but broke Xavi's record of most assists in a single Spanish top-flight season.

But Barcelona's 2-8 humbling in the Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich confirmed their first trophyless campaign in more than a decade. In the aftermath of that defeat, Lionel Messi dropped a bombshell by expressing his wish to leave the club despite having a year left on his contract.

Unsurprisingly, Barcelona were not going to let their prized asset leave despite going through a rebuild. The Blaugrana managed to persuade a reluctant Messi to stay put for another season. Under new manager Ronald Koeman, Messi won his fifth consecutive Pichichi award and won the Copa Del Rey as Barcelona recovered from a torrid start to finish a creditable third in the La Liga.

The 34-year-old then enjoyed his finest hour with his national team. Messi led from the front, scoring four goals and providing five assists, as Argentina broke their 28-year major title drought by beating hosts Brazil in the Copa America 2021 final.

After three Copa America heartbreaks, Leo Messi finally gets his 🏆💙 pic.twitter.com/x9bPj7T2lk — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 11, 2021

However, weeks later, the player would learn that he would have to move to a new home after Barcelona, the only club he has ever played for, confirmed his departure in an announcement that has shaken the football world.

Considering Lionel Messi's staggering exploits with Barcelona - goals, team titles and individual awards (eight Pichichi awards and six Ballon d'Or crowns) - it was unfathomable that he would ever play for another club. But that is not going to be the case now, with PSG leading the race for Messi's signature.

❝𝗪𝗲 𝗻𝗲𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗯𝗲 𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗸𝗳𝘂𝗹 𝘁𝗼 [𝗟𝗲𝗼].❞



— @JoanLaportaFCB pic.twitter.com/qkfYDekUDn — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 6, 2021

Understandably, many from the footballing world, most of whom have played with Messi, shared their reactions, ranging from shock to gratitude. Here's a look at a few of them.

Reactions as Lionel Messi leaves Barcelona after nearly two decades

💙❤️ Blaugrana Love

From Xavi to Leo #Messi: pic.twitter.com/UO3ChoDgBS — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 6, 2021

Convivimos 14 años, compartimos momentos mágicos y otros jodidos, pero siempre nos mantuvimos juntos.



Imaginar el club sin ti o poder verte en el Camp Nou con otra camiseta, se hace difícil.



Deseo que tú y los tuyos estéis bien.



Mucha suerte, Leo. Fue un placer jugar juntos ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6pPQB3aHZ0 — Andrés Iniesta (@andresiniesta8) August 7, 2021

Leo, ha sido un auténtico honor jugar contigo y conocerte como persona.



Gracias por la forma cómo me recibiste en el club y todos los consejos que me diste en el campo.



Todo lo que has hecho en el club habla por sí solo🐐



Te deseo a ti y a tu familia todo lo mejor en el futuro pic.twitter.com/pqaSZTvjJ3 — Martin Braithwaite (@MartinBraith) August 7, 2021

As a kid, you dream of playing with players like Leo Messi. Although just a year, I am blessed to have been able to play with you in this club where you made so much history. It’ll be something I cherish for the rest of my life. pic.twitter.com/vL9LOgthu3 — Sergiño Dest (@sergino_dest) August 7, 2021

I am not a @FCBarcelona fan but I still can't believe Leo will leave Barca, Leo is Barca and Barca is Leo. I hope there will be a u-turn somehow.🙏🏿 — Michael Essien® (@MichaelEssien) August 6, 2021

Siempre recordaré el día que llegaste al vestuario con 13 años y nos dijeron que un chaval de argentina venía a probar. Te sentaste y no hablaste en todo el rato. El entrenador me dijo en el ejercicio de 1 contra 1 que fuera fuerte contra ti, te vi tan pequeño, que pensé que pic.twitter.com/AVLUYVm9AJ — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) August 7, 2021

