Who said what: Footballing world reacts as Eintracht Frankfurt beat Rangers to win 2022 UEFA Europa League

Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt secured their first European trophy in 42 years after beating Rangers in the UEFA Europa League final in Seville. Following a 1-1 draw after extra time, Frankfurt went on to win the final in the penalty shootout.

Rangers took the lead through Joe Aribo in the 57th minute. Frankfurt, however, equalized 12 minutes later via Colombian forward Rafael Santos Borre.

The final went into a penalty shootout after a goalless 30 minutes of extra time. Eintracht Frankfurt won the shootout 5-4 after Rangers midfielder Aaron Ramsey had his spot-kick saved by goalkeeper Kevin Trapp.

The German side scored all five of their penalties with Borre himself netting the final spot-kick to clinch the trophy.

This was Eintracht Frankfurt's second UEFA Cup/Europa League triumph in their history, with the first coming all the way back in 1980. Frankfurt also became the first German club since 1997 to win the UEFA Cup/Europa League. Schalke 04 were the last Bundesliga side to win this trophy.

The footballing world, along with a few Eintracht Frankfurt players, took to Twitter to react to their Europa League triumph. Here are a few reactions from the world of football:

Gonçalo Paciência @gpaciencia9 Hahahahshshsgsgafafsnnsnsnsn fuckkkkk!!! I have no words for it!!! Hahahahshshsgsgafafsnnsnsnsn fuckkkkk!!! I have no words for it!!! ❤️

Chris Sutton @chris_sutton73 Great effort in the Europa League from Rangers and the players have given their all. With the amount of penalties they’ve been awarded this season I fancied them in the shootout mind. Well done to Frankfurt though Great effort in the Europa League from Rangers and the players have given their all. With the amount of penalties they’ve been awarded this season I fancied them in the shootout mind. Well done to Frankfurt though👏👏

Jan Aage Fjørtoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 💛💙 @JanAageFjortoft



-

- qualify for the Champions League

- In Pot 1 by draw

- plays Super Cup vs Real Madrid / Liverpool



So: @Eintracht wins the Europa League - qualify for the Champions League - In Pot 1 by draw - plays Super Cup vs Real Madrid / Liverpool ….an ok night

鎌田 大地 @sagantos24 Thanks for your all massive support. I‘m really hapoy to be part of the history of this team. I will never forget this amazing moment 🦅



試合後初めて嬉しくて号泣しました。振り返ると自分のサッカー人生いつも上手くいかず難しかったけど自分を信じてやり続けてやっと報われた気がします。 Thanks for your all massive support. I‘m really hapoy to be part of the history of this team. I will never forget this amazing moment 🦅試合後初めて嬉しくて号泣しました。振り返ると自分のサッカー人生いつも上手くいかず難しかったけど自分を信じてやり続けてやっと報われた気がします。 https://t.co/j2NoKJKH6m

Socceroos @Socceroos



Australia,



#AussiesAbroad #AllForTheSocceroos The man of the moment 🏅Australia, @EuropaLeague winner Ajdin Hrustic has a message for you! The man of the moment 🏅 Australia, @EuropaLeague winner Ajdin Hrustic has a message for you!#AussiesAbroad #AllForTheSocceroos https://t.co/JvgkLmJghs

Sid Lowe @sidlowe Eintracht give Rangers a guard of honour Eintracht give Rangers a guard of honour https://t.co/P6PIpiZFR4

Eintracht Frankfurt's win over Rangers in the Europa League final means that they will compete in next season's UEFA Champions League. Oliver Glasner's will enter the tournament directly in the group stage and will be included in Pot 1 of the draw.

Eintracht Frankfurt will also take part in the UEFA Super Cup later this year, where they will face the Champions League winners from this season: either Liverpool or Real Madrid.

Head coach Oliver Glasner appreciated the mentality his team showcased in the final. He said (via the club's official website):

“I’m proud of the players. We showed what it is that sets us apart from the rest in the Europa League. It was exactly the kind of match that we were expecting. Rangers were tough to handle, physically strong and played a lot of long balls."

He added:

"The team spirit really developed. Everyone was always positive, even those who missed out on making it into the squad – they never stopped supporting the team. You need everyone to win a match like this one.”

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst reacts to his side's defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League final

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst expressed his displeasure at losing to Eintracht in the Europa League final. The Dutch tactician labeled the penalty shootout a "lottery", which they could not win. He said (via the Daily Mail):

"Of course it's a big disappointment. If you play a final in Europe and you lose it will hurt. When you play a final you will do everything you can to win it. With penalties it's a lottery."

He added:

"Tonight we weren't on the good side. But I can't complain with everything my players gave before tonight and tonight. It was a tight game and went to penalties and we lost. We were so close to winning a trophy but that's football. If you play a lot of big games, finals, you will have memories that stay with you."

Rangers will now turn their attention towards the Scottish Cup final where they face Heart of Midlothian on May 21. Van Bronckhorst still has a very good chance of winning his first trophy as Rangers manager.

