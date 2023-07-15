Who is Sebastien Ledure? The lawyer representing Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku in talks with Inter Milan and Juventus

Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku has been involved in a transfer saga in the summer market. The Belgian striker has been linked with clubs like Inter Milan and Juventus.

His lawyer, Sebastien Ledure, has been the man who has been taking care of the potential transfer. Ledure is a multilingual lawyer, who specialized in sports and law. He can speak four different languages, including English and Italian.

Back in 2016, Ledure launched the firm named Creta. Apart from that, he has also been involved in 'Operation Zero' investigation since 2018. This is a money and tax fraud case in Belgian football.

Ledure has extensive experience in working with Belgian and Dutch footballers. He has previously linked up with players like Kevin De Bruyne, Memphis Depay, and Alexis Saelemaekers.

According to the Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, Ledure's main objective is:

“[To] defend the interests of the athlete with no conflicts of interest.”

Ledure is currently working on securing Romelu Lukaku's next club. The Belgian striker has been linked with a move to Inter Milan, the club where he spent the 2022-23 season on loan. Apart from that, Lukaku has also been linked with a transfer to Serie A giants Juventus.

Thierry Henry spoke about Romelu Lukaku's performance in the UEFA Champions League final

Romelu Lukaku came on as a second half substitute in the UEFA Champions League final against Manchester City at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul. The Nerazzuri lost the match by a score of 1-0.

Lukaku, however, missed a few gilt-edged opportunities to level proceedings. He missed a header from point-black range, meaning Inter were unable to restore parity.

Thierry Henry, who previously worked with Lukaku during his stint as Belgium's assistant manager, reflected on the performance. The legendary French striker told CBS Sport after the match:

"He's gonna have to go through exactly what he went through after the FIFA World Cup. Although I think it was a tough one with [Federico] Dimarco, people will still blame him. The header in the six-yard box will come back to haunt him. He's gonna have to live with that. I've won and lost finals... sometimes you're not on the right side."

While Romelu Lukaku has often received criticism for missing easy chances, he can be a menace for oppositions to deal with at times. The player is the top scorer in the history of Belgium's national team.