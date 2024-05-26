"Who wouldn't want to play football here?" - On-loan Manchester United star provides response when asked about long-term future at club

Manchester United's on-loan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat has professed a desire to continue at Old Trafford. The Fiorentina player is on loan for the season, but it's unclear if United are willing to extend his stay.

Amrabat has had a mixed stay at the Premier League giants, making no goal contributions in 30 games across competitions, starting 17 times. The 27-year-old played the full 90 minutes of United's surprise 2-1 victory over holders Manchester City on Sunday (May 25).

With the Red Devils ending their season with silverware and qualifying for the UEFA Europa League, Amrabat is inclined to continue his stay at Old Trafford, terming United one of the 'biggest' clubs in the sport while seemingly keeping his options open.

“Staying at Manchester United is certainly an option," he said (as per ZiggoSport via MUFCMPB). "We are going to talk. Manchester United are the biggest club in the world, so who wouldn’t want to play football here?”

It remains to be seen whether United extend the midfielder's stay, having won silverware for the second straight season. Meanwhile, manager Erik ten Hag's future also looks doubtful despite the FA Cup triumph over City after finishing a lowly eighth in the Premier League.

"Two trophies in two years is not bad" - Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has had a largely difficult sophomore season at Old Trafford. Enduring 14 league defeats, United were all set to miss out on Europe after finishing eighth, but their surprise FA Cup triumph guaranteed them a place in next season's UEFA Europa League.

With the Red Devils ending their six-year trophy drought last year with their EFL Cup triumph and also reaching the FA Cup final, Ten Hag is proud of taking his side to three finals in two years, winning twice, as he addressed his uncertain future at Old Trafford.

"Two trophies in two years is not bad," the Dutchman said (as per BBC). "Three finals in two years is not bad. I'm not satisfied with it. We have to do better. If they don't want me, then I go somewhere else to win trophies because that is what I do."

It remains to be seen if United continue with Ten Hag next season after injuries to key players blighted their campaign.