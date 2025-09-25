Who will Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Man City face in Carabao Cup next? Premier League giants’ opponents confirmed

Premier League champions Liverpool and their rivals Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester City all avoided upsets in their Carabao Cup third round ties. All four English giants have progressed to the round of 16 of the secondary cup competition in the hopes of winning some early silverware next year.

The draw for the fourth round of the Carabao Cup was conducted after Arsenal eliminated Port Vale at Vale Park on Wednesday evening. The four biggest teams left in the competition avoided the fate of Manchester United, who were eliminated by Grimsby Town in an earlier round.

Liverpool needed a late goal from Hugo Ekitike to claim a 2-1 win over Southampton in the third round. They will now face Crystal Palace in the fourth round after the Eagles defeated Millwall on penalties following a 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park.

Chelsea have been drawn against fellow Premier League side Wolves after their narrow 2-1 triumph over Lincoln City in Tuesday. Enzo Maresca's side will travel to the Molineux for their next Carabao Cup game after Wolves defeated Everton 2-0 in their clash.

Arsenal will face familiar foes Brighton & Hove Albion in the fourth round following their win over Port Vale. The Seagulls were excellent in their third round tie, crushing Barnsley 6-0 to reach the last 16.

Manchester City made light work of Huddersfield Town to book a meeting with Swansea City, who eliminated Nottingham Forest from the cup. Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur will face holders Newcastle United in another all-Premier League clash.

Fulham will face Wycombe Wanderers and Grimsby Town will face Brentford and Wrexham will do battle with Cardiff City. The games will take place from Monday, October 27th, with Liverpool and Arsenal playing at home, while Chelsea will play away.

Liverpool star joins Arsenal, Chelsea stars on knee injury list

Liverpool defender Giovanni Leoni has picked up an ACL injury after making his debut for the Reds against Southampton in the Carabao Cup. The 18-year-old was stretchered off in the 81st minute of what was an excellent debut after injuring his knee.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🚨⚠️ Liverpool centre back Giovanni Leoni has torn his ACL and will be out for several months. After excellent debut in League Cup last night with also Arne Slot very happy, an unlucky injury for Leoni who will try to be back before the end of the season.

Leoni becomes the latest Premier League star to pick up a knee injury, following in the footsteps of Arsenal star Noni Madueke. Madueke suffered a knee injury days earlier during his side's Premier League meeting with Manchester City, and is set to miss up to two months of action for the Gunners.

Chelsea also lost star defender Levi Colwill to a ruptured ACL during their short pre-season, with the England international picking up the injury in training. He has since undergone surgery and is expected to return by the end of the season, at the earliest.

