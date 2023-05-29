Who will be part of Mauricio Pochettino’s backroom staff at Chelsea? Blues confirm appointment

Chelsea have officially confirmed the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as their head coach for the upcoming season. The former Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain boss has agreed terms to become the Blues' manager until 2026.

Pochettino comes in as the second full-time managerial appointment made by the London club's new ownership group. Having fired Thomas Tuchel in September last year, they poached Brighton and Hove Albion's Graham Potter, before letting him go just seven months later.

Frank Lampard was then appointed in an interim position to see out the remainder of the season and the Argentinian will take charge from the upcoming campaign.

Pochettino brings along his team of four members that will form a vital part of the backroom staff at Chelsea. The first is Jesus Perez, an assistant coach who has worked with him since his stint at Espanyol in 2010.

Perez is known to place high emphasis on fitness. He is believed to be the key reason behind Southampton and Tottenham being some of the fittest sides in the league under Pochettino.

Miguel d'Agostino is a long-time friend of the 51-year-old since they crossed paths during Pochettino's playing career at Newell's Old Boys in Argentina. He joined the Argentinian's coaching staff in Espanyol and helps in filming training sessions and providing analysis.

Toni Jimenez was a long-time goalkeeper in La Liga, playing for the likes of Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Espanyol and will join the staff as the goalkeeping coach.

Finally, the Argentinian's son Sebastian Pochettino joins Chelsea as the sports scientist. The 28-year-old began working with his dad in 2016 at Tottenham before moving with him to PSG. He is known to specialise in injury prevention and strength and conditioning training.

Chelsea prepared to let go of midfielder

Conor Gallagher could be on the move this summer.

Chelsea is willing to sell Conor Gallagher in the upcoming summer transfer window. According to talkSPORT, the club hierarchy feel that the 23-year-old has not performed well enough and thus could be let go.

The report adds that Gallagher is valued at £40 million and has interest from several clubs across the Premier League. Newcastle United, Crystal Palace and West Ham United are rumoured to have their eyes on the player.

Gallagher had an impressive loan spell at Crystal Palace before returning to his parent side for the 2022-23 season. In what has been a poor season for the club as a whole, the midfielder bagged just three goals and an assist in 45 appearances.

Poll : 0 votes