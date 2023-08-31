"Whoever designed this must be a big fan of Spiderman" - Fans react as Chelsea officially unveil away jersey for the 23-24 season

Fans have reacted as Chelsea unveiled their away kit for the ongoing 2023-24 season.

As described by the Blues' website, the new kits - designed by Nike - have contrasting pitch blue and soar shades. That's inspired by the team's 90s' kits, blending history with modern aesthetics.

At the forefront of the kit is Nike's advanced Dri-FIT ADV that "brings fit and fabric innovation together to help keep the modern player drier and cooler right through to the final whistle." The kit is complete with a subtle hint of gold on the club's badge but do not have 'front of shirt' branding.

Fans have shared their reactions on the away kit. One tweeted that the kit's designer is probably a Superman fan:

"Whoever designed this must be a big fan of Superman"

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Meanwhile, the Blues opened their Carabao Cup campaign with a comeback 2-1 win against League 2 side AFC Wimbledon on Wednesday (August 30).

Mauricio Pochettino's much-changed side - captained by 23-year-old Connor Gallagher - fought back after a 19th-minute James Tilley opener for Wimbledon from the spot.

Noni Madueke responded from the spot in first-half stoppage time to restore parity before Enzo Fernandez netted a 72nd-minute winner to complete Chelsea's comeback.

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku joins AS Roma on loan

Roma Lukaku (right) joins AS Roma on loan.

Chelsea's wantaway striker Romelu Lukaku has joined Serie A side AS Roma on loan for the season.

The Belgian had returned to Chelsea following a loan spell at Inter Milan but faced an uncertain future at the English giants. Despite having three more years left in his contract, Lukaku hasn't made an appearance for Pochettino's side and was not in the pre-season tour of US.

There was interest from the Saudi Pro League, but Lukaku has opted to return to the Italian top flight instead. He said on his arrival in the Italian capital that he's ready to give his all for his new team (as per BBC):

"The welcome that this club and these fans gave me thrilled me and represents a further incentive to give everything for my new team. I had the opportunity to speak with the owners in recent days, and I was struck by their ambition.

"Now we have to work, be humble and grow game after game. For my part, I can't wait to make myself available to my teammates, on and off the field."

The loan deal with Roma has no buy option, as per Sky Sports, and will be worth £7-8 million, depending on performance-related clauses.