“Whomever doesn’t want to play or doesn’t respect the badge shouldn’t be here” – Nasser Al-Khelaifi issues warning amid Kylian Mbappe transfer rumors

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi recently issued a subtle warning to Kylian Mbappe amid the French superstar's uncertain future at the Parc des Princes.

Kylian Mbappe has established himself as one of the best players in the world at PSG. He became the club's highest goalscorer of all time last season. He has scored 212 goals and provided 98 assists in 260 appearances across all competitions.

The 24-year-old announced on June 13 that he would not be renewing his contract upon its expiration next summer. He also insisted that he had no plans of leaving PSG this summer and would see out his existing contract.

The club's hierarchy are, however, unwilling to let Mbappe leave for free as a free agent next summer. Nasser Al-Khelaifi has also made it clear that the French icon must sign a new deal or leave this summer.

Al-Khelaifi recently spoke to Cadena SER at PSG's pre-season base, alluding that if Kylian Mbappe does not want to be at the club, he should leave. He said (via Football Espana):

“The club is bigger than anyone here, including me. And whomever doesn’t want to play or doesn’t respect the badge shouldn’t be here."

He added:

"The best facilities in the world have been built, there are no more excuses. There is nothing missing. Concentrate on performing and then let the results come.”

Real Madrid are currently the most likely to sign Mbappe, having come close two years ago. However, they are willing to wait until next summer to sign him as a free agent.

Until then, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner will have a massive personal decision to make this summer.

Kylian Mbappe has no plans on leaving PSG this summer: Reports

According to AS' Andres Onrubia, Kylian Mbappe has no plans of leaving the Parc des Princes this summer. This is despite the club hierarchy wanting him gone if he doesn't renew his current deal.

The France superstar's current deal expires next summer and he opted not to trigger the option to extend his stay at the club until 2025. As per reports, he still plans on maintaining his current stance and isn't eager for a move to Real Madrid this summer.

The PSG hierarchy have given Mbappe a deadline of July 31 to make his final decision. That is also the day that the Frenchman is set to earn €40 million out of a possible €80 million loyalty bonus.

Kylian Mbappe has been at PSG for six seasons now, helping them win 12 major trophies. The club cannot afford to lose him as a free agent. As per The Athletic, it would be a 'financial catastrophe' if this was to occur.