Why did Antony come on at half-time before inspiring Manchester United to comeback win over Barcelona? Ten Hag explains 

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has explained why he brought on Antony in the second half against Barcelona at Old Trafford on Thursday (February 23).

The Red Devils won the second leg of their UEFA Europa League knockout playoff clash 2-1 after Robert Lewandowski had given the visitors the lead from the spot in the 18th minute. However, goals from Fred (47th) and substitute Antony (73rd) sealed the win for the hosts.

Barcelona were the dominant side in the first half, with Manchester United struggling to create an impact in the game. Ten Hag then brought on Antony to replace striker Wout Weghorst. The Brazilian winger played on the right, with Jadon Sancho moving to the left and Marcus Rashford up front.

Explaining his decision to bring Antony on in the second half, Ten Hag said (via Manchester Evening News):

"I know he can deal with it (the pressure). He is brave; he is fearless, so I think what he brought second half was what we needed, running in behind and dribbles and his goal. He is brave and will go with it, and when he has the opportunity, he will shoot."

Goals against Arsenal, Man City & Barcelona already this season. Antony's game by numbers vs. Barcelona:100% tackles won11 passes completed3 shots2 shots on target1 match-winning goalGoals against Arsenal, Man City & Barcelona already this season. Antony's game by numbers vs. Barcelona:100% tackles won11 passes completed3 shots2 shots on target1 match-winning goalGoals against Arsenal, Man City & Barcelona already this season. 🇧🇷 https://t.co/LsYvVK2Uok

Antony, who missed the last few games due to injury, was key in bringing energy and flair to Manchester United's attack as they beat Barcelona 4-3 on aggregate.

The Red Devils signed the Brazilian from Ajax for €100 million last summer. He has scored six goals and provided one assist in 24 appearances for the Premier League giants.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag hails side after beating Barcelona

Since Ten Hag was appointed the manager last summer, United have improved by leaps and bounds. They're the only side in Europe's top five leagues who are alive in four competitions.

Beating Barcelona on Thursday was a big step to showcase that Manchester United are moving in the right direction. Ten Hag elaborated:

"You need a strategy to build that but also you need results to get that strong belief. I think this is another step. When you can beat Barcelona, one of the best teams in this moment in Europe, then your belief can be really strong that you are able to beat anyone."

Manchester United have another big game coming up on Sunday (February 26), when they face Newcastle United at Wembley in the EFL Cup final.

