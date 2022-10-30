"Why you ask the question then?" - Jurgen Klopp gets angry with reporter after Liverpool's loss to Leeds United

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had a salty exchange with a reporter after his team's 2-1 loss to Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday (October 29). Crysencio Summerville scored the winner for the Peacocks in the 89th minute as the Reds sunk to their fourth defeat of the campaign.

Both goals conceded were a result of individual errors at the back. A slip-up from Alisson allowed Rodrigo Moreno to put Leeds in front in the fourth minute, while Virgil van Dijk's lack of intervention saw Summerville net a stoppage time winner.

Klopp was asked whether Liverpool's poor results were down to individual mistakes rather than the team's performance as a whole. He responded (via football365):

“The team performance is always a summation of individual performances. It’s always the same; it’s never different, so how could it be different?”

The reporter replied:

"I don't know."

Klopp responded:

“Why you ask the question then?. It’s of course because of that."

Clarifying his question, the reporter then asked once again:

“I suppose what I’m asking, is it a unity thing, a team thing, or is it not solvable on the training pitch because it's individuals?”

Klopp, whose position as manager has come under question following an erratic run, replied:

“You can see that we have very good moments like a lot of parts of the game, but all over it’s not enough. Again if you don’t finish situations off, you leave it open. We can watch this game completely, and you cannot defend like we defend around the second goal. It’s just not possible, but we did. It happened anyway, and that’s why we lost.”

Up to Liverpool to solve their problems, says Klopp

Following back-to-back league defeats, Liverpool are now on four wins, draws, and losses apiece from their opening 12 games of the campaign.

With just 16 points in the bag, the Reds find themselves down in ninth place, far behind title contenders Manchester City and Arsenal. They're now eight points off the top four.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition Liverpool are 8 points off the Top 4.



For context, we’re 5 points off the relegation zone. Liverpool are 8 points off the Top 4.For context, we’re 5 points off the relegation zone.

Klopp was asked if his team can recover from their latest setback, to which he replied:

“We have to bring our quality on to the pitch, and we fight against it. We had problems from the first day, injury wise. Players have had to play from the first day. It’s our situation, and it means we have to help ourselves, and that is what we will do.”

Liverpool will host Napoli on Tuesday in their final UEFA Champions League group game. Barring an unlikely seven-goal swing, the Reds will finish second even if they beat the Serie A leaders.

