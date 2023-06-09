Why are Barcelona not looking to re-sign PSG star Neymar Jr? Report reveals key reasons behind club’s decision to snub move

The context behind Barcelona's decision to resist a second spell with Paris Saint Germain (PSG) forward Neymar Jr has been unveiled in a recent report from SPORT.

The Brazilian's name began circulating once again following Lionel Messi's surprise decision to join to Inter Miami, which has left a spot open at Camp Nou.

However, Barca have chosen not to entertain a return for their former star. The reasons behind this choice are multifaceted, as SPORT revealed. In an interview with Jijantes, manager Xavi Hernandez dismissed the idea of the forward at Camp Nou:

"Neymar? It is a surprise what is said. In theory, it is not in the planning. I appreciate it very much but there are other priorities. The sports area already knows all the names."

SPORT claims that the dismissal of his return is grounded in several key factors, the most notable being financial fair play. The Brazilian's contract with PSG is eye-wateringly high, and even with his potential willingness to accept a significant pay cut, his contract would still impose constraints.

The scenario mirrors the challenge presented by Messi's potential return to Camp Nou. Fitting such a contract within the fair play rules would require a significant reduction in Barcelona's wage bill. Having spent a lot to fill up the dressing room, that option seems far from reality. This means that the club cannot provide all the necessary guarantees to register him.

Another stumbling block is the complexity surrounding Neymar's transfer. Unlike Messi, Neymar's contract doesn't expire soon, meaning that a transfer fee would be inevitable, adding another layer of financial burden to Barcelona's resources.

Moreover, the football superstar's performance isn't without concerns. There have been significant injuries over the years, leading to doubts about his long-term reliability. His lifestyle, too, has raised eyebrows and stoked concerns about his future performance. According to SPORT, all these factors have converged to lead Barcelona to a clear decision: Neymar's re-signing is not on their agenda.

According to a report from Le10Sport (via Tribal Football), Chelsea has officially initiated talks with PSG to acquire Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr. With Barcelona officially out of the race for his signature, Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is said to have jetted to Paris just last month for a rendezvous with the PSG top brass.

This meeting, it turns out, was the prelude to the English club making their move for the Selecao captain. The forward, who was reportedly hesitant to consider a move to the English capital, seems to be warming up to the idea. It's a change of heart that comes against the backdrop of his falling out with club ultras in Paris.

If successful, he could provide a monumental boost to Chelsea's attacking prowess, enhancing their chances in both domestic and international competitions. Neymar scored an impressive 13 goals and provided 11 assists in just 20 Ligue 1 games this season for PSG. He also scored two goals in six Champions League appearances.

