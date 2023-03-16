Why did Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele watch Sunderland vs Sheffield United? Surprise reason behind Stadium of Light visit revealed

Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele was spotted paying a surprise visit to the Stadium of Light, home of Championship side Sunderland A.F.C., on Wednesday, March 15.

The Frenchman is currently recovering from a hamstring injury he picked up during Barcelona's 1-0 win against Girona in late January. He watched on as Gary Mowbray's Black Cats fell to a 2-1 defeat to Sheffield United.

Ousmane Dembele's presence in the director's box at the Stadium of Light caused quite a stir on social media as the reason behind his visit was unclear.

As it turns out, however, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner traveled to Wearside to visit his close friend, Kyril Louis-Dreyfus. The 25-year-old French businessman is currently Sunderland's controlling stakeholder and has been friends with the Barcelona man for a while now.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🤝🏻



Here, Dembélé and Dreyfus together in Miami five years ago 🏻📸 Ousmane Dembélé was at Sunderland vs Sheffield Utd game as he’s big friend with Sunderland’s French 25-year old owner Kyril Louis Dreyfus🤝🏻 #SAFC Here, Dembélé and Dreyfus together in Miami five years ago🏻📸 Ousmane Dembélé was at Sunderland vs Sheffield Utd game as he’s big friend with Sunderland’s French 25-year old owner Kyril Louis Dreyfus 🇫🇷🤝🏻 #SAFCHere, Dembélé and Dreyfus together in Miami five years ago 👇🏻📸 https://t.co/dQdTs33YHh

Ousmane Dembele could also be seen congratulating his compatriot on his side's promotion from League One to the Championship last summer on social media. Sunderland ended a four-year spell in the third tier of English football and currently sit in 12th place in the Championship.

Louis-Dreyfus also owns a small part of French giants Olympique Marseille.

Ousmane Dembele's future at Barcelona in jeopardy due to FFP

FC Barcelona v Real Sociedad - Copa Del Rey Quarter Final

With his contract set to run out at the end of next season, the Catalans are understandably working on extending Dembele's contract at the moment. The winger has received high praise from coach Xavi Hernandez for his impressive displays this season, having already directly contributed to 10 goals (five goals and five assists) in his 18 La Liga appearances so far.

However, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona could potentially face a hurdle in their bid to secure Ousmane Dembele's future in the form of Financial Fair Play (FFP).

Speaking on the situation, Romano explained: (as seen on Sports Mole)

"It's still early to say what's going to happen with Ousmane Dembele, Financial Fair Play will be crucial for Barcelona; but they really want to extend Dembele's contract."

He added,

"Xavi is very happy with him, at this stage there's nothing concrete with Premier League clubs."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



🥇 Kevin de Bruyne

🥈 Ousmane Dembélé

🥉 Lionel Messi

Dusan Tadic

Neymar

Dejan Kulusevski

Bukayo Saka

Antoine Griezmann



[CIES/@WyScout] Top assistmen in 75 championships around the world over the last 365 days based on domestic league🥇 Kevin de Bruyne🥈 Ousmane Dembélé🥉 Lionel MessiDusan TadicNeymarDejan KulusevskiBukayo SakaAntoine Griezmann[CIES/@WyScout] Top assistmen in 75 championships around the world over the last 365 days based on domestic league ⭐️👟🥇 Kevin de Bruyne🥈 Ousmane Dembélé🥉 Lionel Messi➕ Dusan Tadic➕ Neymar➕ Dejan Kulusevski➕ Bukayo Saka➕ Antoine Griezmann[CIES/@WyScout]

The former Borussia Dortmund man has been the subject of interest from several top clubs, including the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, and PSG over the last few summers. His current deal is set to run out in the summer of 2024 and reportedly has two release clauses in it — a €100M one said to be valid for the year, and a €50M clause that can be triggered in July 2023.

Barcelona currently sit atop La Liga with a nine-point lead over arch-rivals and upcoming opponents Real Madrid. Ousmane Dembele is not expected to feature in the upcoming El Clasico (March 19) but could be set to return to action after the international break.

Poll : 0 votes