Why did Ben White and Phil Foden fight? Explaining events that led to brawl between Arsenal and Man City stars after top-of-the-table clash

Phil Foden and Ben White were involved in an altercation at the Etihad on Wednesday night after Manchester City registered a 4-1 win over Arsenal. The two England teammates exchanged words and then had a go at each other before their teammates separated them.

Footage captured from the stands by a fan has shown White and Foden getting involved in a physical confrontation.

The Arsenal defender was not happy after exchanging words with the City star and followed him as he was about to shake hands with Leandro Trossard.

White went on to grab Foden by the back of his shirt and sent a strong message. The City star was not pleased as he shoved the Gunners defender before Bernardo Silva, Emile Smith Rowe, and other players on the pitch gathered to check what was happening.

Mikel Arteta still happy with Arsenal's season as Manchester City take Premier League title charge

The Opta predictor has now backed Manchester City to clinch the Premier League title with a whopping 92% chance following their win over Arsenal on Wednesday night.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta was quizzed about the data. He was not interested in stats and claimed that the same numbers showed they would not finish higher than sixth this season. He said (via the club website):

"The stats said at the start of the season that Arsènal were going to finish sixth or seventh. We are where we are with five games to go. Those players deserve a lot of credit, to be where we are after nine and a half months. There are still five games to play. I've been in this country for nearly 22 years and I've seen a lot of things; I know how much it shifts from game to game."

He continued:

"There are no two equal games in this league. First of all, we have to lift our players, because they suffered tonight. They played against an exceptional team - they know that. But we're an exceptional team as well and today we weren't at the races at the level that was required to win the game."

Arsenal are now just two points ahead of Manchester City in the table, but the Cityzens have two games in hand.

