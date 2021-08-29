"Why have we bought him?" Arsenal legend questions Arteta's decision to loan out Saliba and use Kolasinac instead

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has lambasted the Gunners’ decision to loan out William Saliba after their latest hammering at the hands of Manchester City.

The north Londoners surrendered meekly to Manchester City and conceded five goals to drop to the bottom of the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta has been criticized by fans and pundits alike for his team selection, and Wright has questioned the Spaniard’s decision to start Sead Kolasinac after loaning out William Saliba.

"I think between the goalkeepers and the central defenders it’s all too easy. And I’m supposed to believe that Kolasinac – someone that they’re trying to get rid of – is better than William Saliba?

"Saliba, who is out on loan and apparently not at the standard [required for this level]. So if he’s not at the standard to play in this team – and Kolasinac can play – why have we bought him?! Because if Kolasinac can play in front of him, what’s going on?! Why have we bought him?"

"I’d like to think the players got a little bit of a blasting. But saying that, I think a lot of it should be at his [Arteta’s] door as well."

Wright added:

"He knows exactly what to expect from Man City, we need to be a lot more organised playing against a team where the margin for error is so small. And we didn’t. We didn’t look organised enough, nowhere near enough."

Arteta's Arsenal future in serious doubt

The loss against Manchester City was Arsenal’s third of the season and they are yet to score in their opening three games.

Serious questions are being asked on whether Arteta will be able to survive the international break after leading Arsenal to their worst start in more than 100 years.

Although the Gunners were missing some of their players, Arteta’s team selection has been dodgy in recent weeks.

While Ben White’s absence has impacted the Gunners’ defense, Kolasinac’s selection in a back three against Manchester City has irked many Arsenal fans.

Arteta remains bullish about turning it around, and it remains to be seen if he will be given any more money to spend in the final few days of the transfer window.

