"Why Chelsea?" - Belle Silva not happy with the club for allegedly disrespecting husband Thiago Silva at Stamford Bridge 

Thiago Silva's wife Belle Silva has hit out at Chelsea for disrespecting her husband at Stamford Bridge.

Following the Blues' 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, Belle Silva took to Twitter to question the West London club for their treatment of the veteran defender.

Belle Silva has complained that she did not see any picture of the Brazilian international at Stamford Bridge following the changes in pictures at the stadium.

She also demanded an answer from Chelsea for not giving enough recognition to the Brazilian skipper:

Belle Silva @bellesilva Today i went to stamford Bridge and i noticed that the photos changed around the stadium. But I don't see a photo of @tsilva3 anywhere. Why @ChelseaFC Today i went to stamford Bridge and i noticed that the photos changed around the stadium. But I don't see a photo of @tsilva3 anywhere. Why @ChelseaFC ?

Isabelle da Silva, also known as Belle Silva, grew up in the same neighborhood as Thiago Silva in Brazil.

The childhood sweethearts tied the knot back in 2005 and also have two children together. Over the years, she has accompanied Thiago Silva wherever he has played.

Belle Silva is a digital influencer and model and has plenty of followers on Twitter and Instagram.

It's quite a big statement from Belle, but it's not the first time she has taken to Twitter to make a case for her husband. Earlier this year, she hit out at critics for criticizing Thiago Silva following the Blues' shock 4-1 loss to Brentford.

Thiago Silva remains a key cog in Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea machine despite his age

Thiago Silva is 37 years old right now and will turn 38 next month but he still remains one of the best defenders in the game.

The Brazilian international is regarded as one of the finest defenders of the modern era and one of the best Brazil has ever produced.

However, it's truly commendable that he is showing no signs of slowing down even in his late thirties.

There was plenty of skepticism when Chelsea signed him back in 2020 at the end of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

But the veteran centre-back has silenced his doubters and has been the leader of the Chelsea backline ever since his arrival.

Silva played a huge role in Chelsea's Champions League triumph in 2020-21 although he was forced off in the final due to an injury.

Thomas Tuchel seemingly trusts the Brazilian completely and he has established himself as an automatic choice at the heart of the three-man Blues backline when fit.

Silva is also set to lead the Brazilian national team in the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar and will be keen to win the biggest prize in world football before hanging up his boots.

