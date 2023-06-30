Why has Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech's move to Al-Nassr collapsed? Journalist reveals reason as deal falls through

Moroccan winger Hakim Ziyech has reportedly suffered a huge setback in his proposed transfer from Chelsea to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr following a failed medical.

The 30-year-old forward was the subject of an £8 million transfer to Al-Nassr this summer, following Chelsea's recent massive squad clearout. Such had already seen the Blues let go of the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly (Al-Hilal), N'Golo Kante (Al-Ittihad), and Edouard Mendy (Al-Ahli) to Saudi Arabian clubs.

Ziyech, 30, was also believed to be heading in the same direction, following strong transfer interests from Al-Nassr. However, recent reports are indicating that the Moroccan has failed his medicals ahead of a proposed move.

Speaking about the recent setback, football journalist Sami Mokbel has revealed that Al-Nassr had spotted a major concern in Ziyech's knee during his medical examination. In a tweet via his official Twitter handle @SamiMokbel81_DM, he said:

"Hakim Ziyech’s move to Al Nassr is off after a knee problem was raised in his medical. Chelsea would have recouped a £8m transfer fee as part of the deal. Ziyech was in line to earn £9m net. Ouch."

The recent development comes as a huge blow for Chelsea who would have recouped a transfer fee in the region of £8 million for the sale of Ziyech. The Blues have been able to raise a substantial amount of money this summer, from player sales. Notably from the likes of Koulibaly, Kai Havertz, Mateo Kovacic, and Mendy.

It's left to be seen as to whether Ziyech will be able to secure another move away from Chelsea this summer after having failed on three different occasions in recent months.

How did Hakim Ziyech perform for Chelsea last season?

The Moroccan winger was among a couple of first-team Blues stars who struggled to secure adequate game time during the just concluded 2022-23 football campaign.

His travail at the club even promoted him to seek a loan move in January, with French giants Paris Saint-Germain among the clubs who showed a strong interest in his services.

However, a deadline day approach for the 30-year-old winger fell through at the last minute thus preventing Ziyech from securing a loan move to PSG in January.

He ended the 2022-23 football campaign playing just 939 minutes of football action for the Blues across all competitions. He registered three Premier League assists after 18 league appearances.

