Breaking: Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech's loan move to PSG set to fall through

Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech's loan move to Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) collapsed after the English club failed to send the paperwork for his deal in time. Multiple sources reported that the Blues sent the wrong documents three times. Their error meant Ziyech couldn't be registered as a player for the Parisian club in time.

The Ligue 1 side will now reportedly appeal to LFP after such unprofessional behavior from the Blues. The club are still hoping to get a deal done for Ziyech as the delay was not their fault.

Ziyech even spent the entirety of the day doing media for the Ligue 1 side after completing his medical.

Ziyech found it hard to get regular game time at Chelsea this season. While he made 15 appearances for the club, only six of those came as starters in the playing XI.

Many believed the Moroccan's dazzling performances in the 2022 FIFA World Cup for the Atlas Lions would rejuvenate his career at the club. That, however, wasn't the case at all.

PSG, meanwhile, were looking to sign a winger after Pablo Sarabia joined Wolverhampton Wanderers on a permanent transfer. Ziyech, with his experience and talent, would have been a great addition for the team.

Christophe Galtier recently spoke about the deal regarding Ziyech (h/t Fabrizio Romano):

“We’re working on Hakim Ziyech deal, it’s true and talks are ongoing — I don’t want to say more as he’s Chelsea player.”

