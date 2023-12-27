"Why on earth would you put him up for sale?" - Pundit slams Chelsea's ‘ludicrous’ plan to sell key player valued at £50m

Sam Matterface has hit out at Chelsea's owners for their reported decision to put Conor Gallagher up for sale.

The Athletic reports that the Blues are prepared to offload Gallagher if an offer of £50 million is made for the English midfielder. It's somewhat surprising given the 23-year-old has been an important member of Mauricio Pochettino's side this season.

Gallagher has made 21 appearances across competitions, chipping in with four assists. He's even captained his boyhood club in the absences of Reece James and Ben Chilwell.

The England international isn't short of suitors, with Tottenham Hotspur reportedly keeping a close eye on developments. He has just over a year left on his contract at Stamford Bridge.

Matterface can't understand why Chelsea are willing to part with Gallagher alluding to his performance this season. He told talkSPORT:

"It's ludicrous to think that this is a player that obviously Pochettino thinks is essential to the team because as soon as the rumors started to swirl in the August transfer window he made him the captain in the absence of Reece James. He's always worn the armband. Clearly, he wants him to stay and clearly he thinks he's important."

The UK pundit then criticized the Chelsea hierarchy for seemingly going against Pochettino's wishes regarding the midfielder:

"So why on earth are the ownership now trying to, or being prepared to, sanction the sale? He (Pochettino) wants him to stay so why on earth would you put him up for sale?"

Matterface alluded to recent comments made by Pochettino regarding Gallagher in which he deflected the situation onto the club. The Chelsea boss hinted he wanted the Englishman to remain at Stamford Bridge:

"It's difficult for the coach to talk… it’s up to club and player. It's going to be a decision of the club and Gallagher. I can give my advice. So far, Conor is doing fantastic for the team."

Gallagher rose through the youth ranks with the Blues before making his senior debut in 2022. He's previously had spells on loan at Charlton Athletic, Swansea City, West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace.

Conor Gallagher is honored to be Chelsea captain when the opportunity arises

Conor Gallagher is proud to wear the captain's armband.

Gallagher certainly looks to have the backing of Pochettino despite facing an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge. The Blues midfielder has worn the captain's armband on a regular occasion this season, first doing so in a 2-1 win against AFC Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup in August.

James and Chilwell have spent lengthy spells on the sidelines due to several injury issues. This has allowed their England teammate to consistently captain the west Londoners and he loves doing so (via The Evening Standard):

"I love when I get to wear the armband. Reece and ‘Chilli’ are captain and vice-captain so whenever I get the chance to it’s an honour. I like the responsibility of wearing the armband."

Gallagher has been part of a Chelsea side that have endured a disastrous start to the season. They sit 11th in the league, with six wins and eight defeats in 18 games. But, it's surprising that the Blues appear willing to offload a player who is the third-choice captain.