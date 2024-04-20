Why is Erling Haaland not playing for Manchester City vs Chelsea in FA Cup semifinal?

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is not playing the FA Cup semifinal with Chelsea on Saturday (April 20) due to injury.

The 23-year-old striker is not in City's squad for the Cup game due to a muscular issue. Haaland played the 90 minutes but came off before extra time in the Cityzens' UEFA Champions League quarterfinal loss in midweek on penalties to Real Madrid.

City boss Pep Guardiola said at before the Chelsea game (as per BBC via GOAL):

"He's injured. I don't think it's much but he's not available for today. I don't know (if he will be back for the next game)."

It's pertinent to note that Haaland was having a muscular issue before the Real Madrid game at the Etihad, but Guardiola downplayed the severity. The Norwegian missed two months of action at the start of the year due to a foot injury.

Along with Haaland, midfielder Kevin De Bruyne also came off before half-time in the Madrid game. However, the Belgian starts against the Blues as City look to move into one win of a successful title defence.

How has Manchester City striker Erling Haaland fared against Chelsea?

Erling Haaland is in the midst of another solid season for Manchester City despite missing a few games due to injury.

In 39 games across competitions, he has bagged 31 goals and six assists. Overall, Haaland now has 83 goals and 15 assists in 92 games across competitions for the Cityzens since arriving at the Etihad in the summer of 2022.

The tally includes two goals and an assist in four games across competitions against Chelsea. City are unbeaten in these matches, winning twice. All three goal contributions came in the 4-4 Premier League draw at Stamford Bridge earlier this season.

It's pertinent to note that the Norwegian was on the bench in City's 4-0 win over the Blues in the FA Cup third round last season and misses out once again.

