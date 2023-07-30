"Why does every manager play that bum" - Chelsea fans unhappy as 'useless' player starts in pre-season friendly against Fulham

Chelsea fans have expressed their dissatisfaction as Raheem Sterling got named in the starting lineup for a pre-season friendly against Fulham. The disgruntlement stems from Sterling's underwhelming performance during his one-year stint at Stamford Bridge.

Prior to his transfer to Chelsea, the player had been a standout performer at Manchester City, clinching four Premier League titles. In addition, he secured the FA Cup and five League Cups.

At the Etihad, Sterling delighted spectators with his prowess, scoring an impressive tally of 131 goals in 339 games, predominantly from his role on the wing.

Hopes were high among the Blues' faithful that Sterling would bring the same attacking prowess to the Bridge, but such expectations were not met. Throughout last season, he featured in 38 matches across various competitions for Chelsea, yet only managed to score nine goals.

It is a far cry from his previous accomplishments, and with each lacklustre appearance in Chelsea colors, the frustration of the fans has grown. This has led to a level of annoyance that has now become palpable.

Taking to Twitter to voice their disappointment, Chelsea supporters expressed their dismay over Sterling's inclusion in the starting lineup with tweets like these:

Senior James @oscar_junior28 @ChelseaFC @ParimatchUK Why does every manager play that bum Sterling man

CFCRaph @CFCRaphhh @_Huss__ Perfect other then sterling

Stephen Nemenz @Stephen_Nemenz @FrankKhalidUK we need to see something from Sterling. if not, it's time to go

kyle ⭐⭐ @Femidaniels30 @AbsoluteChelsea Sterling again? I think this guys is becoming a curse

CFCRaph @CFCRaphhh @ChelseaFC @ParimatchUK Had to ruin it with sterling

Eyes will be on Sterling as he takes to the field. Fans will keenly watch if he can silence his critics and win back the favor of the Blues' faithful. However, the pressure is on, and the expectations are high for the once highly-touted winger to prove his worth on the pitch.

All-Premier League friendly: Chelsea vs. Fulham in summer series at FedEx Field

The FedEx Field in Maryland is set to witness an exciting all-Premier League friendly clash on Sunday evening as the West London rivals go head-to-head. Mauricio Pochettino's Blues recently played out a 1-1 draw against Newcastle United, while Fulham suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa.

During their United States stopover, the Bridge's new signings have been stealing the spotlight.

Nicolas Jackson, in particular, has been making a strong impression under Pochettino's guidance. After his goal alongside Christopher Nkunku contributed to a thrilling 4-3 victory over Brighton, Jackson continued his impressive form against Newcastle.

Despite the draw against Newcastle, their pre-season campaign has seen them exhibit their attacking prowess. However, they face the challenge of wrapping up their pre-season tour against Borussia Dortmund in Chicago next month after the Fulham encounter.

This will be followed by a challenging Premier League opener against Liverpool in the 2023-24 season.

The Blues have experienced significant attacker movements, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang departing for Marseille, and Romelu Lukaku set to leave the club. Nevertheless, Pochettino appears confident in his current selection of attackers, particularly with Nkunku leading a formidable attacking line.