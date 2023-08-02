Why is Gabriel Jesus not playing Emirates Cup final against Monaco? Arsenal provide update

Arsenal have suffered an injury blow just two weeks ahead of the Premier League season as Gabriel Jesus missed their AS Monaco clash with a knee issue. He was not in the matchday for the Emirates Cup on Wednesday, August 2.

Mikel Arteta has been handed a new headache as Folarin Balogun has already missed the last two matches with a foot injury. He has been training alone and that has left the manager with just Eddie Nketiah as his lone forward.

Ahead of the match against AS Monaco, Arsenal stated that Jesus was not in the squad for the match day because of a knee issue. They did not provide a timeline for his recovery but posted:

"Gabby Jesus misses tonight's game due to a knee issue and will be assessed."

Jesus joined Arsenal from Manchester City last summer and scored 11 goals in 33 games across competitions. He also missed a couple of months last season due to a knee injury.

Arsenal told to sign Chelsea attacker as Gabriel Jesus' replacement

Paul Merson has urged Arsenal to sign Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea as they need a replacement for Gabriel Jesus. He believes that the Belgian would be ideal as the striker has no future at Stamford Bridge.

In his GiveMeSport article, Merson wrote:

"Arsènal need a centre forward. They need someone who is going to get them 25 goals a season. I'm not having a go at Gabriel Jesus. He's a very good player and he's been a brilliant signing. But he's not going to get you the goals you need on his own. The other day against Brighton, I don't remember him ever looking like scoring."

Picking the two best options, Merson added:

"Ivan Toney would have suited Arsènal, but that won't happen now because of his ban. Romelu Lukaku might be available. The 30-year-old is an out-and-out centre-forward. He will stay up front and back into players."

"That might help Arsènal. They can't be predictable. Every goal they score is a 'good' goal. They need to be able to score scrappy goals."

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has no plans for Lukaku and left him out of the pre-season squad. The striker is in talks with Juventus, but a move has not been finalized.

Arsenal signed Kai Havertz from Chelsea earlier this summer for a reported £65 million fee.