"Why he's there you'll have to ask him" - Gary Neville hits out at Arsenal star for being 'not good enough' in draw with Chelsea

Gary Neville has questioned David Raya's positioning for Chelsea's second goal against Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday (21 October).

The Spanish goalkeeper once again made the starting XI over Aaron Ramsdale. He has had a decent time for the Gunners in recent weeks but was arguably at fault for Mykhaylo Mudryk's second-half goal.

The Blues fell behind to a first-half Cole Palmer penalty. Around the 48th minute, Mudryk seemingly attempted a cross but the ball ended up in the Gunners' net to double the hosts' lead at Stamford Bridge.

Neville questioned Raya's position for the goal, claiming that the on-loan Brentford goalkeeper was too far off his line. The Manchester United legend told Sky Sports (h/t Metro):

"His position, Raya, is not good enough. He’s far too far forward [and] that is not good from the Arsenal goalkeeper and that should not end up in the back of the net. It’s meant as a cross for Raheem Sterling from Mudryk, he doesn’t mean to chip him but the fact he can chip him isn’t right.

"He’s too far forward, there’s no doubt about that. He’s probably a yard too far off his line. He’s beyond the near post it just isn’t right. Why he’s there you’ll have to ask him."

Raya perhaps prematurely tried to get into a position where he would collect Mudryk's incoming cross. But the miscued pass made a comeback even more difficult for the visitors.

They did, however, rescue a point in west London. Late goals from Declan Rice and Leandro Trossard meant that Arsenal continued their unbeaten start to the season.

David Raya has a decent record at Arsenal so far despite draw against Chelsea

David Raya was signed on an initial £3 million loan deal from Brentford in the summer. The Gunners have an option to make the deal permanent next year for £27 million.

Since coming to the Emirates, Raya has replaced Ramsdale in goal for Mikel Arteta's side. He himself claimed that he brought something different to the table with his passing range and ability on the ball.

Before the game against Chelsea, the 28-year-old kept four clean sheets in six games for Arsenal across competitions. He conceded two goals each in the 2-2 league draw against Fulham and the 2-1 UEFA Champions League loss to RC Lens.

Despite his abilities on the ball, Raya has had his fair share of shaky moments in goal this season. He was almost caught out by Julian Alvarez for holding onto the ball too long in the 1-0 win against Manchester City earlier this month.