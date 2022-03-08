"Why not just give them next season’s title?" - Noel Whelan says it will be scary if Manchester City land 21-year-old forward

Former Premier League striker Noel Whelan believes it would be scary for other clubs if Manchester City manage to land Erling Haaland in the summer. The former Leeds United attacker has claimed that Manchester City and the Norway international are a 'match made in heaven'.

As per recent reports, the Cityzens are believed to be in pole position to land the Borussia Dortmund superstar. Pep Guardiola has already confirmed that City will be in the market for a number nine this summer.

Noel Whelan thinks Haaland would be a perfect fit at the Etihad, with Pep Guardiola's side creating chances for fun. The 47-year-old believes the only thing the Premier League giants have lacked since Sergio Aguero's departure is a world-class number nine.

“It would be wrong if they didn’t try and sign him,” Whelan told Football Insider.

“If you look at his age and the potential for him to be there for over 10 years, the amount of chances City create, his conversion rate – it’s a match made in heaven.

“It’s the only thing they’ve been missing since Sergio Aguero left – that out and out number nine," he added.

The Erling Haaland saga is very close to an end. It's a 2-horse race between Real Madrid and Manchester City, and the clubs are expecting the decision from the player in the next few weeks.

Whelan has suggested that Manchester city will become outright favorites for next season's Premier League title if they sign Haaland.

“But if they go all-out and get Haaland this summer, why not just give them next season’s title? It’s such a scary thought, he’s got every aspect you would want from a centre forward. He’d be an absolute dream for them,” he said.

The Norway international will only be available for £68 million in the summer with a release clause in his Dortmund contract coming into effect.

While £68 million seems to be a bargain fee for someone as talented as Haaland, the Cityzens will have to fend off competition from elsewhere to sign the 21-year-old.

Manchester City could become invincible with Haaland

Haaland is having an injury-ravaged season but has still managed to score 23 goals in 20 games across all competitions for Borussia Dortmund.

The Manchester City target's goal-scoring exploits have been ridiculous since his Molde days. Haaland has scored 141 goals in 187 games for club and country so far. He has averaged more than a goal per game for both Red Bull Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund.

Erling Haaland averages a goal once every 87.9 minutes in his first-team career for club & country:



◎ 187 appearances

◎ 12,402 minutes

◉ 141 goals scored



He's 21 years old. 🧪 Erling Haaland averages a goal once every 87.9 minutes in his first-team career for club & country:◎ 187 appearances◎ 12,402 minutes◉ 141 goals scoredHe's 21 years old. 🧪 https://t.co/DqyqiZt49K

The fact that he is only 21 years of age means he could potentially go on to become the greatest striker of all time.

Erling Haaland's father Alf-Inge Haaland also played for the Cityzens back in his playing days and it is needless to say that signing Haaland would make City virtually unplayable.

