"Why not just keep the talent you've made?"- Shaun Wright-Phillips questions Chelsea's decision to sell 24-year-old

Former Chelsea winger Shaun Wright-Phillips reckons Jules Kounde could be a good signing for the Blues but added that they should have kept hold of academy product Fikayo Tomori. The 24-year-old spent the second half of the 2020-21 campaign on loan with AC Milan before joining them permanently for £25 million last summer.

Tomori became a regular in Chelsea's first team during the 2019-20 campaign. However, he was starved of playing time the next season and was sent out on loan to Milan, helping them win their first Serie A title in 11 years. Despite his impressive performances, the Blues opted to sell him.

Chelsea are eager to sign a defender to replace Antonio Rudiger, who is set to join Real Madrid on a free transfer. Jules Kounde has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge.

He has evolved into one of the hottest properties in Europe during his time with Sevilla. Wright-Phillips believes the Blues could have kept Tomori instead of spending big on Kounde.

"Jules Kounde would be a good signing for Chelsea; he's young and a very talented defender, but Chelsea sold Fikayo Tomori who's a similar age, and I think he barely gave the ball away all season at AC Milan, and I just wonder why you would go and buy a player of a similar age; why not just keep the talent you've made," Wright-Phillips told Genting Casino.

According to Barca Times, Chelsea were the frontrunners for Jules Kounde, but Barcelona could enter the race to sign the Frenchman.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Fikayo Tomori was not dispossessed of possession once in 31 league appearances for AC Milan this season (2719 minutes) Fikayo Tomori was not dispossessed of possession once in 31 league appearances for AC Milan this season (2719 minutes) 💪 Fikayo Tomori was not dispossessed of possession once in 31 league appearances for AC Milan this season (2719 minutes) https://t.co/Tejqz6q3wl

Chelsea's decision to sell Tammy Abraham has also backfired

AS Roma vs Feyenoord - UEFA Europa Conference League Final 2021-22

Chelsea failed to learn from the mistake they made with Fikayo Tomori, as they sold Tammy Abraham to AS Roma for £34 million last summer. The club signed Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan for a club-record fee of £97.5 million.

Lukaku, though, endured a dismal 2021-22 campaign, scoring just 15 goals in 44 games across competitions. The Belgian has fallen out of favour with manager Thomas Tuchel after struggling to adapt to his system.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Reece James tweeting about how well Tammy Abraham in Italy. Reece James tweeting about how well Tammy Abraham in Italy. https://t.co/PhEJ357m5S

Abraham, mweanwhile, has thrived under Jose Mourinho in Rome. He scored 27 goals in 53 appearances across competitions, winning the UEFA Europa Conference League.

