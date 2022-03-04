"Why did Messi have to leave?" - Koeman cries foul as Barcelona sanction €55 million Ferran Torres deal after losing Argentine to PSG

Former Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman is disappointed with the Blaugrana spending €55 million for Ferran Torres after Lionel Messi departed for PSG. The club legend was not offered an extension last summer because of the club's precarious financial condition, allowing him to join PSG.

Meanwhile, Koeman, 58, had a tumultuous stint in charge of Barcelona. After guiding them to a top-three finish in 2020-21, the Blaugrana's fortunes plummetted following the exit of Messi. They dropped to ninth in the 2021-22 La Liga table, winning only four of their ten league games, resulting in Koeman facing the sack.

The Dutchman, who spent just over a year at the Camp Nou, has provided his thoughts on his dismissal from the club he once represented as a player.

Barcelona sacked Messi saying they don't have money but bought Torres for 55 Million. I agree with Koeman 🥱

Koeman also criticised the side's transfer operations in January. The Blaugrana signed Ferran Torres from Manchester City despite offloading star man Messi due to financial constraints.

They also brought in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (free transfer from Arsenal) and Adama Traore (loan deal from Wolverhampton Wanderers). Dani Alves also returned on a free transfer.

In this regard Koeman told Dutch publication Algemeen Dagblad (via GOAL):

"It was at the insistence of the club’s management that I agreed to the departure of some players to put the finances in order. But then when you see that they go and sign a player for €55million (Torres) shortly after letting Lionel Messi go…Then you wonder if there wasn't something else going on. Why did Messi have to leave?"

Barcelona manager Xavi to bring in more star names this summer

Aubameyang has kicked on since joining from Arsenal.

Despite Koeman's issues with Barcelona spending in the transfer market, the new signings are having positive impact.

Torres, Aubemyang and Traore have hit the ground running at the Camp Nou. Torres has bagged two goals and three assists in nine games. Aubameyang has netted five times in six games including a hat-trick, while Traore has bagged four assists in six games.

A huge summer is ahead for manager Xavi as he looks to further strengthen the team. Gerard Romero has reported that Andreas Christensen could arrive from Chelsea as a free agent this summer.

Along with Christensen, the Blaugrana are also interested in two other Chelsea players whose contracts are running out this season. Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta have been linked with moves to the Camp Nou as Xavi looks to bolster his backline.

The club are also in pursuit of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, who is also the subject of interest of top European sides. Real Madrid, Manchester City and Bayern Munich, among others, are keeping tabs on the striker, whose release clause reportedly drops to €75 million this transfer.

Barça Buzz @Barca_Buzz (HAALAND): Xavi and Jordi Cruyff travelled to Munich on Tuesday to meet with Erling Haaland, who is there to recover from an injury.

(HAALAND): Xavi and Jordi Cruyff travelled to Munich on Tuesday to meet with Erling Haaland, who is there to recover from an injury.

The Blaugrana are also looking at midfield reinforcements, with a move for AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie in the pipeline.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Barcelona are offering Franck Kessié around €6.5m net per season as guaranteed salary on a five year deal. Kessié's understood to be tempted - Xavi's pushing for both Franck and Andreas Christensen

Xavi also holds an interest in Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz as well as Valencia left-back Jose Gaya. Thus a huge summer awaits Barcelona even if Koeman isn't too pleased with the transfer business done thus far.

Barcelona are currently fourth in the La Liga table, level on points with holders Atletico Madrid, albeit with a game in hand. However, they trail league leaders Real Madrid by 15 points.

