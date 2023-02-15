Why is Neymar to Manchester United trending on Twitter? Fans react emphatically to PSG superstar's rumored transfer

Fans have taken to Twitter to emphatically oppose a potential move of Neymar Jr. to Manchester United after the move trended on Twitter today (February 15). The Qatar Investment Authority are reportedly interested in bringing the Brazilian to Old Trafford should they succeed in a bid to buy the club.

Manchester United owners the Glazer family put the club up for sale in November 2022. With the application deadline being the end of this week, a group of private Qatari investors are reportedly ready to meet the Glazers' £6 billion ($7.2 billion) demand for the club and potentially a further £2 billion ($2.4 billion) to fund a project to redevelop Old Trafford.

If the deal was to go through, it would mean PSG and Manchester United would be co-owned under the same group. This could lead to issues in next season's UEFA Champions League, which is why the move may be thwarted.

However, if everything was the be approved, according to Indykaila News, the Qatar Investment Authority would want to bring Neymar to Manchester United.

The 31-year-old has enjoyed a stellar campaign with Les Parisiens this season but has struggled of late as PSG have lost their last three games in a row. He has contributed with 17 goals and 16 assists in 28 appearances in all competitions.

His efforts may not be enough to prolong his career at the Parc des Princes. Following his turbulent behavior in the dressing room and PSG's woeful current form, according to Foot Mercato, the club are ready to cash in for the Brazilian international if it means keeping Lionel Messi.

Manchester United are in great form this season as well, they have exceeded expectations and are currently in third place in the Premier League, on 46 points. The addition of Neymar would bolster their attack even more and add a much-needed squad depth.

However, manager Erik ten Hag would have to deal with having a controversial personality in the dressing room, something he is very much against (as seen with Ronaldo). Fans have reacted on Twitter to share their displeasure at the move:

Revisit the time Manchester United were once prepared to sign Neymar for £262m from PSG

Four years ago, in February 2019, Manchester United were struggling in mid-table. Jose Mourinho was recently sacked and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was the caretaker manager for the club.

As per Don Balon, the Red Devils were ready to splurge £262 million for PSG superstar Neymar once the Norwegian became full-time manager of the club.

The move never materialized and United continued to struggle. Even though ten Hag has steadied the ship and got the club on the right track, United could be a totally different club right now had Neymar joined in 2019.

