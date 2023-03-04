"Why not?" - Arsenal star claims dressing room is not talking about winning Premier League yet

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka says that the club are not talking about winning the Premier League title just yet. The Gunners are on course to win their first title since 2004 as they sit top of the table.

Mikel Arteta's men hold a five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City after 25 games. We are now getting to the business end of the Premier League season with 13 matches left to play.

However, Xhaka insists that talk of Arsenal winning the title is being kept low in the dressing room. However, he sees no problem with discussing the potential of being crowned champions. The Swiss midfielder told Football Daily:

“If I’m honest we didn’t speak about winning the title yet but if you are so close, why not? You are five points clear of second. We know there is still 13 to play. Why not to put the belief in each other and to speak about it.”

Arsenal are enjoying their best season since Arsene Wenger's departure in 2018. They have won 19 of 25 league games and are in the last 16 of the Europa League.

Xhaka has been a key part in the Gunners' superb campaign, flourishing in a more advanced role. He has scored four goals and contributed five assists in 33 matches across competitions.

The north Londoners will look to continue their pursuit of the title when they host Bournemouth on Saturday (March 4). They will have their eyes on how Manchester City fare in the day's early kickoff when they take on Newcastle United at the Etihad.

Paul Merson thinks Arsenal could sell January signing Jorginho in the summer

Jorginho has been a success since joining last month.

Jorginho joined Arsenal from Chelsea on January transfer deadline day for £12 million. The Gunners had missed out on signing Moises Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion and the Italian's arrival came with doubters.

However, the 31-year-old has been a prominent member of Arteta's side since arriving, featuring in five games. He has quickly adapted to the Spanish coach's style of play with ease.

Despite this, Gunners legend Merson tips his former side to potentially sell Jorginho in the summer. He claims that the Italian's transfer was done to give the north Londoners the best chance of winning the title. Merson told the Daily Star:

“He (Jorginho) might not even be there next season, I wouldn’t be surprised if he left this summer but it doesn’t matter. It’s just the way Arsenal are thinking, they’re doing everything they can to maximise their chances of success.”

Jorginho signed an 18-month contract with the Gunners with the option of a further year. It remains to be seen if Arteta's side would be willing to offload the midfielder just five months after his arrival.

