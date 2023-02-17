Why was Pedri replaced by Sergi Roberto during first half against Man United? Barcelona superstar’s discomfort explained

Barcelona midfielder Pedri was replaced by Sergi Roberto in the first half of the UEFA Europa League clash against Manchester United at Camp Nou on Thursday, February 16. The two European giants have engaged in the first leg of the play-off round clash.

While Pedri started alongside Frenkie de Jong and Franck Kessie in midfield, the youngster's stay on the pitch was shortened. He sustained an injury to his left leg and was replaced in the 41st minute.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Football is all about respect Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes checking in on Pedri when he went down with an injury.Football is all about respect Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes checking in on Pedri when he went down with an injury.Football is all about respect ❤️ https://t.co/VFGS9k8gcn

The 2021 Kopa Trophee winner has been in scintillating form for the Blaugrana this season. He is one of the main architects of the team that are currently leading Real Madrid by eight points in La Liga.

The Barcelona No. 8 has made 30 appearances so far this campaign and has bagged seven goals. He scored a spectacular goal against Villareal before the clash against United. Fans even compared the youngster to Lionel Messi for his reliability and consistency.

The 20-year-old joined the Catalan club from Las Palmas in 2019 and has since made 103 appearances, scoring 16 goals and providing seven assists.

Pedri's absence might hurt Barcelona against Manchester United

FC Barcelona v Manchester United: Knockout Round Play-Off Leg One - UEFA Europa League

Pedri has been the main man at the heart of the Barcelona midfield. Hence, losing him through an injury is a huge setback for the Catalan club. If the player remains sidelined for an extended period due to the knock, it could further hamper Blaugrana's campaign.

Apart from the No. 8, Ousmane Dembele is also absent due to injury. The French attacker made a resurgence in his career under Xavi's tutelage. However, he suffered an injury against Girona earlier this month and has remained on the sidelines since.

The ongoing game at Camp Nou, meanwhile, is currently at a stalemate. While the home team have enjoyed the lion's share of possession, they are yet to find a breakthrough.

