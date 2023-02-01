Why do PSG want to sign Marco Asensio? Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar's futures linked with Real Madrid attacker's potential arrival

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were very interested in signing Marco Asensio from Real Madrid on transfer deadline day. Adding the Spaniard to the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar would have been massive for the French club.

Asensio, however, stayed put in the Spanish capital. His agent, Jorge Mendes, came into contact with Los Blancos after learning about the Parisian club's interest.

Asensio is currently in the final year of his contract with Real Madrid and is yet to sign an extension. Real Madrid, however, were unwilling to let him go in January.

Part of the reason for the Madrid-based club's denial was their sour relationship with the French club, as per reports. Mbappe's failed transfer move to Real Madrid has been cited as one of the reasons the move did not materialize. Madrid also want to offer Asensio an extension.

While Christophe Galtier's side have a host of attacking options in their ranks, their future remains uncertain. Mbappe's future is a never-ending subject of speculation and the player could be on the move at any point.

Messi is currently in the final year of his deal with the club and hasn't agreed to an extension yet. Neymar, on the other hand, is not someone the club depend upon entirely either (according to Relevo) and there have been multiple reports linking him with a move away from Paris as well.

All things considered, PSG desperately wanted to sign a new attacker in January. Asensio, who can operate from both flanks, would have been the perfect replacement for Pablo Sarabia. The 30-year-old left the club to join Wolverhampton Wanderers last month.

Hakim Ziyech was also on the French club's radar. The Moroccan's move, however, stunningly failed as Chelsea sent the wrong documents three times.

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe remains linked with Real Madrid

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Kylian Mbappe surprisingly turned down a move to Real Madrid and committed his long-term future to PSG in the summer. He has since shone for Galtier's team, scoring 25 goals and providing six assists in 25 games.

The Frenchman, however, remains linked with a move to the Spanish capital. His future at the Ligue 1 club is a never-ending subject of speculation. Mbappe's current deal with the Parisians will expire in 2024. His deal could be extended for another year. However, the player has the power to make a decision on whether to do it or not.

Poll : 0 votes