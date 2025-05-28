"Why is he starting", "Lord have mercy" - Chelsea fans question star's inclusion in XI for UECL final against Real Betis

Chelsea fans are conveying their frustration on X after Enzo Maresca included Benoit Badiashile in the starting XI to face Real Betis. The two sides are set to lock horns in the UEFA Europa Conference League final at the Stadion Miejski later tonight (Wednesday, May 28).

Filip Jorgensen starts in goal for Chelsea. Malo Gusto, Benoit Badiashile, Trevoh Chalobah, and Marc Cucurella make up the defense. The midfield comprises of Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, and Cole Palmer. Noni Madueke, Pedro Neto, and Nicolas Jackson start up front to complete the starting XI.

Badiashile has struggled for consistency this season, making only 19 appearances across all competitions. Many fans have criticized the Frenchman for his defensive errors at the back, with the likes of Levi Colwill and Tosin Adarabioyo being preferred at centre-back.

One Chelsea fan was left shocked, posting:

"Badiashile. What the actual f*k"

Another fan tweeted:

"Why is Badiashile starting fgs"

Other fans reacted below:

"This brother is playing badiashile in a European final…" one fan commented

"What’s Badiashile doing in a final ? Maresca thinks this is an FA Cup game against MK DONS ?" another questioned

"Why is Colwill not starting? Badiashile worries me. He’s usually unnecessarily nervous and this is a final. I just hope I'm wrong," another admitted

"Lord have mercy, Colwill should be starting instead of Badiashile and Reece James instead of Gusto but alright man," one fan posted

"Has he done enough?" - Jason Cundy names the one Chelsea star who has failed to impress him this season

Former Chelsea centre-back Jason Cundy has admitted Jadon Sancho has failed to convince him this season. The England international is currently on a season-long loan from Manchester United, with the Blues having an obligation to buy for a total reported transfer sum of £25 million.

Sancho has struggled for form this season for the Blues, garnering four goals and 10 assists in 41 appearances across all competitions. However, his future remains up in the air, with the club yet to announce an official decision.

Cundy told talkSPORT (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

“I’m not convinced. I’m unconvinced if I’m brutally honest. I don’t know the exact financial agreement, but I believe there is a penalty — whatever you want to call it — fee for him to go back to Manchester United. Has he done enough? It’s not a lot, 25 million, is it? It’s not a lot of money. I don’t know whether I’ve seen enough."

Sancho has been named on the bench for the Blues ahead of their Europa Conference League final clash against Real Betis.

