"Why is he not starting", "This is devils work" - Fans unhappy as Manchester City star left on the bench for clash against Fulham

Manchester City have announced their starting lineup to face Fulham on the last day of the 2024-25 Premier League season. There was a surprise, though, as the outgoing Kevin De Bruyne was named on the bench, and fans aren't happy with it.

After 10 incredible years at the Etihad, the Belgian international has called it a time, where he won 16 titles, including six in the league and one in the UEFA Champions League.

However, there won't be any silverware for him to bow out with, as the Sky Blues are set to finish their campaign trophyless. Their forgettable run ends with a tricky away fixture to Fulham on Sunday (May 25), which could be De Bruyne's final appearance for them, should he come off the bench.

Fans were eager to see him start one last time for City as they aim to end on a high and give him the best possible farewell. Many made their disgruntlement known on X:

One fan, Mads August, asked:

"Why is Kevin not starting in he’s last game?"

Another, Max, slammed the decision to bench De Bruyne as "devil's work":

"Benching De bruyne on his final game is devils work"

One fan, Green, said:

One fan, Kinghotpants, expressed his disbelief:

"KDB not starting … are we fr"

However, one, INFINITE 254 THE G, left a positive note:

"Hoped KDB would start! Here We Go! Cmon City!"

Manchester City are looking to nail down a spot in the Champions League with a win against Fulham.

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne heading to Napoli?

The rumour mill is rife with Kevin De Bruyne linked with Serie A champions Napoli, who could seal the transfer by Wednesday (May 28), according to Naples-based journalist Gianluca Di Marzio on AreaNapoli.

The Partenopei are said to have tabled a two-year contract for the outgoing 33-year-old Manchester City playmaker with the option of a third. A final decision is yet to be made, though, although Antonio Conte's side have leapfrogged other contenders like Juventus and Chelsea in the race for his signature.

After securing Champions League football for next season, Napoli are looking to strengthen their squad as they aim for bigger things next season. Playing under an astute manager like Antonio Conte could be a tempting prospect for De Bruyne, too.

