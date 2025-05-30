“Why did you not take him?” - Claude Makelele questions Chelsea hierarchy about why they did not appoint 55-year-old coach

Former Chelsea midfielder Claude Makelele has questioned the decision-making that led to the club missing out on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Luis Enrique. The Spanish tactician has helped the French giants reach their second UEFA Champions League final in history and will hope to make the team the second French side to win the competition.

In a recent discussion with the press, Makelele lamented the club missing out on Enrique, telling football.london (via the Express):

"I think you need to ask the president of Chelsea, 'Why did you not take him?' You know, some managers, they come from a different club and it is different. Now, he plays possession, but maybe in the Premier League, where it is all box-to-box, you cannot always have possession. Sometimes, you'd have to play in a different way.

"I think the opportunity he has had at Paris Saint-Germain was to play his own popular style from before, when he was at Barcelona. Many people forget he went to Barcelona and knew exactly what he would do with his team. He had a lot of people criticise him about the way he played, but he was focused on his ideas and now everybody is giving him praise - this is football. This is football, sometimes the manager needs time, but he only needed a short amount of time.”

The former Chelsea star concluded:

"This is amazing. I know the player, I know the manager, because I played against him. I know exactly how he feels football. It's important for Paris Saint-Germain to have this kind of manager.”

Enrique will face Inter Milan in the final of the UEFA Champions League on Saturday, May 31, hoping to win the competition for the second time as a manager. He has overseen 110 games as Le Parisien manager, averaging 2.27 points per game.

Chelsea agree deal to sign Liam Delap - Reports

According to reports by Fabrizio Romano and David Ornstein, Chelsea have reached an agreement with Ipswich Town to sign striker Liam Delap. The forward impressed for them in his debut season after joining from Manchester City in the summer of 2024.

Delap will be available for a reported £30 million after Ipswich got relegated from the Premier League. He impressed during his debut, scoring 12 times and setting up two other goals in 37 appearances.

The 22-year-old is a highly sought-after prospect in English football, with Manchester United, Everton, and Newcastle United also said to be keen on signing the striker. If he does join the Blues in the summer, he would be reunited with Cole Palmer, Romeo Lavia, and Enzo Maresca, who all spent time with the Cityzens during his spell there.

