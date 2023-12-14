"Why would he do that?" - Thierry Henry makes transfer claim about reported Liverpool and Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe

Thierry Henry has made a huge transfer claim about reported Liverpool and Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe ahead of the January transfer window. The former Arsenal striker insists that he doesn't see the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward securing an exit from the Parc des Princes this winter.

Kylian Mbappe's future at PSG has become a subject of speculation. The Frenchman's contact with the Parisians will expire at the end of the season and rumors have started linking him with a potential exit this winter, with Liverpool and Real Madrid among his reported suitors (The Sun).

However, Thierry Henry doesn't think the 24-year-old will be bidding farewell to the Parc des Princes in January. The Arsenal icon expects his countryman to finish the season with the French giants.

“I personally don’t think so,” Henry said on CBS Sports Golazo when asked if Mbappe could be on the move. “If you’re Real Madrid, you would try, but on the other side if I’m Kylian Mbappe I’m not going because you want to finish what you’ve started. You still have to win the league, he loves Paris Saint-Germain, you have to understand that. He loves his club, he’s from there.

“I don’t know what was the situation at the beginning of the season, I cannot really discuss about that. All I can tell you is personally I do not see Kylian Mbappe leaving in January because of what he has shown me since the beginning of his career at Paris Saint-Germain. I just think he’s not that type of guy to do that. Leaving during the season? Why would you do that," Henry added.

Keeping Kylian Mbappe beyond January could be risky for PSG as they could lose him as a free agent if they fail to convince him to sign a new deal. Thierry Henry admits he is unsure of what the club's plan is.

"I’m talking about him. I don’t know what Paris Saint-Germain would like to do, I’m talking about the man. He always has been professional since he’s been at Paris Saint-Germain and he gave them two more years," the Frenchman added.

The 24-year-old winger continues to be a pivotal figure in the Parisian squad. So far this season, he's recorded 18 goals and two assists in 20 appearances for the club across all competitions.

Assessing Real Madrid and Liverpool's chances of signing Kylian Mbappe

Liverpool and Real Madrid both have a decent chance of signing Mbappe. Although a move could be complicated this winter due to PSG competing across all fronts, a transfer could really come to light in the summer.

After failing to sign Moises Caicedo during the summer, the Reds still have the financial capacity to pull off such a move. Real Madrid on the other hand, are also well equipped to get the deal done, being one of the very few Spanish clubs in the green zone with regards to FFP margin.

The Liga giants could have a significantly higher chance of signing Kylian Mbappe than Liverpool. The player has been a fan of the club since childhood and has even publicly declared his desire to wear the white jersey in the past.