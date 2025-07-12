Why is there no third-place playoff between Real Madrid and Fluminense in 2025 FIFA Club World Cup?

Real Madrid and Fluminese exited the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup in the United States in the semi-finals, losing to Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, respectively. However, unlike the FIFA World Cup, there won't be a third-place play-off between the two beaten semi-finalists.
Xabi Alonso's men, record five-time winners of the Club World Cup, came within two wins of a sixth title but came undone against reigning European quadruple winners PSG, losing 4-0 in the second semi-final. That came a day after Chelsea had beaten Fluminense by two unanswered goals in the first last-four clash a day earlier.
While the Blues and the Parisians look forward to the all-important final on Sunday (July 13), Los Blancos and Fluminense won't contest a third-place play-off. That's because, as per GOAL, both teams have been 'released' from the competition following their last-four elimination. As per FIFA, eliminated teams are allowed to "move on" to their next assignments, ruling out a third-place match.
Following their 68-game 2024-25 season, Los Blancos now have just over a month for their next competition - a La Liga matchup with Osasuna on August 19. Madrid finished second, in the league, behind arch-rivals Barcelona, having won the competition the year before.
For Fluminense, meanwhile, the Brasileiro Serie A side return to action much earlier. The 2023 Club World Cup runner-ups play domestic rivals Cruzeiro in the league on July 18.
Real Madrid's run at the 2024-25 FIFA Club World Cup
Having succeeded the legendary Xabi Alonso this summer, the former midfielder fell short of silverware in his first competitive outing as Real Madrid's new boss.
Los Blancos started their campaign for a record-extending sixth title at the FIFA Club World Cup with a 1-1 draw with Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal, they returned to winning ways with a 3-1 victory over Pachuca.
A 3-0 win over fellow European side RB Salzburg followed a slender 1-0 win over fellow European heavyweights Juventus. In the last-eight, Los Blancos edged out another European team, Borussia Dortmund, 3-2 before they met their match in PSG.
Luis Enrique's side burst into a three-goal lead inside 24 minutes and never looked back, adding a late fourth through Goncalo Ramos three minutes from time to move within one win of a maiden FIFA Club World Cup title.