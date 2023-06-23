“Why would he want to play for Arsenal?” - David James delivers brutal Declan Rice transfer verdict 

Former Manchester City goalkeeper David James has questioned why West Ham United captain Declan Rice would want to join Arsenal this summer.

Rice is the Gunners' top transfer target and Mikel Arteta's side are in pursuit of the 24-year-old's signature. However, they are rivaled by City for the English midfielder.

Reports claim that Arsenal have had two bids worth up to £90 million for the West Ham skipper rejected thus far. The Cityzens are now set to make their move for the in-demand midfielder and are reportedly closing in on an agreement with the Hammers.

However, the Gunners are expected to make their move again in a game of chess that is ensuing between last season's title rivals. James though can't see why Rice would choose to head to the Emirates. He talked up City's position in the race as treble winners, saying (via Football Daily):

"Declan Rice is top drawer and Manchester City are the best team in Europe probably gonna be the best team in the world in a few months once they win the World Cup championship. If Declan Rice is a part of that its because he deserves to be."

James is then asked about Arsenal's position in the chase for the England international. He quickly responds:

"Why would he want to play for Arsenal? One team's the European, FA Cup and Premier League champions, the other is neither."

The Athletic reports that Rice's preference is to join Arteta's side despite City's interest. The midfielder has lived in London his entire career, growing up in Kingston upon Thames and it is thought that he wants to stay around his family.

However, Pep Guardiola's side can offer Rice the opportunity to join a team that made history last season. They won the Champions League, Premier League, and FA Cup in scintillating fashion. They pipped Arsenal to the league title by five points.

Rice achieved European glory of his own with West Ham, winning the Europa Conference League. He scored five goals and provided four assists in 50 games across competitions.

Juventus set to move for Arsenal's Thomas Partey who Declan Rice could replace

Thomas Partey could make way for Rice.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are keen on signing midfielder Thomas Partey this summer. However, a move for the Ghanian reportedly depends on Adrien Rabiot departing the Allianz Stadium.

Partey's future at the Emirates is uncertain amid the Gunners' pursuit of Declan Rice. He made 40 appearances across competitions this past season, scoring three goals. The 30-year-old was part of Arteta's side's title challenge that saw them miss out to City.

However, injuries were once again an issue for Partey and he missed league defeats to the Cityzens and Manchester United. It is also reported that he has interest from the Saudi Pro League with Saudi clubs prepared to pay £35 million.

Partey has two years left on his contract at the Emirates. He arrived in north London from Atletico Madrid in 2020 for £45 million.

